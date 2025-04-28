Politics
President Azerbaijani addresses participants in the founding conference of the World South NGOs platform
The president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed participants in the founding conference of the Global South NGO platform, WHAT Reports.
Dear participants in the conference,
Today marks an important step for the world South. Representatives of more than 100 eminent non-governmental organizations, civil society have gathered to establish the very first world platform for South NGOs.
We are delighted that last November, at the International Conference on the South-South Cooperation of NGOs in non-aligned countries of movement, held on the sidelines of COP29 in Bakou, the initiative of the National Forum of the NGO of Azzerbaijan to establish the global platform of the NGO of South NGO received overwhelming support. More than 1,000 representatives of NGOs and activists of nearly 140 countries have met to sign the respective joint declaration.
The transformation of the coalition of NGOs COP29, which brought together nearly 500 NGOs in more than 100 countries, into an initiative group, motivated in order to institutionalize the world platform of South NGOs, indicates the need for joint coordinated action.
As a country pursuing a diversified foreign policy, Azerbaijan presided over the non -aligned movement from 120 countries from 2019 to 2023, resolutely defending the interests of developing countries and advancing the main global initiatives. We have provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 80 Member States in various economic situations, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also taken substantial measures towards the institutionalization of the non -aligned movement.
Having become a powerful voice of the world South, Azerbaijan considers the launch of this platform in Baku as recognition of its activity during the presidency of the non-aligned movement and its COP29 presidency. I believe that the Global South NGO platform will make a significant contribution to the amplification of the votes of our peoples, to the transmission of their positions to the international community and to the defense and the assurance of their rights.
The efforts of Azerbaijan to promote active dialogue between the world South and the Northern world – by cultivating an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, and constantly playing a balancing role in the continuation of a long examination consensus – culminated in the “breakthrough of Baku” carried out during the COP29.
COP29, organized by Azerbaijan, has marked a historical success, and our country is rightly proud of the inheritance of COP29, which welcomed some 80,000 participants from 197 countries.
Thanks to its active diplomacy, Azerbaijan continues to work with the determination to reduce the gap between the positions of the world of world and the world South and to promote a more inclusive and efficient dialogue. However, the distrust that has persisted for years between the two remains a major obstacle to the success of success. We have assumed the role of a bridge between the world South and the Northern worldwide to help resolve this imbalance and we are committed to making renewed contributions to the cause of the consolidation of confidence.
As a country which has successfully underwent an economic and political transformation – and has fully restored its territorial integrity and its sovereignty through its own means in the face of military aggression – Azerbaijan deeply understands the challenges facing the least developed countries, developing countries and the last success as a whole, and are fully committed to promising cooperation, solidarity and the last success.
Azerbaijan policies have always been based on mutual respect and the principles of shared development. Unfortunately, many of the main challenges faced by the countries of the world South are the results of continuous neocolonial policies pursued by certain Western countries. We strongly reject all the forms and manifestations of colonialism and consider such practices provoking immense tragedies, subjugation and suffering among the completely unacceptable peoples.
Azerbaijan is a country which adheres to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs, respects political systems as well as the cultural, ethnic and religious diversity of peoples, and always actively promotes the interfait-interfering, intercultural and intercultural dialogue. I believe that thanks to our concerted efforts, we can build a better future and a new world order for our peoples.
I want to succeed in the global platform of NGOs South and congratulate each participant for this notable event!
You can always count on Azerbaijan!
|
Sources
2/ https://en.apa.az/official-news/azerbaijani-president-addresses-participants-of-founding-conference-of-global-south-ngo-platform-466216
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Americans first knock in group B
- Spring Playoffs: Beach Volleyball and Tennis this week
- Thousands of Rome streets rested the Pope of Francis Vatican's funeral BBC News
- What is the effect of the 2015 Nepal earthquake? – Caritas Australia
- Kharge Slams PM Modi for skipping a meeting with Pahalgam, said: Country supreme, then come left, religion | India News
- President Azerbaijani addresses participants in the founding conference of the World South NGOs platform
- Calm after the storm
- Shedeur Sanders Projected Salary, Signs Bonus with Cleveland Browns
- Eric Swalwell Cohen Listen: It's bad for trump
- Putin and Xi Jinping will not have much choice if Trump's golden dome ''
- Schroeder posts Second Straight Shutout, Sirens Top Frost | PHL
- Ultra-processed foods make up almost half of US grocery purchases, raising public health concerns