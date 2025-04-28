The president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed participants in the founding conference of the Global South NGO platform, WHAT Reports.

Dear participants in the conference,

Today marks an important step for the world South. Representatives of more than 100 eminent non-governmental organizations, civil society have gathered to establish the very first world platform for South NGOs.

We are delighted that last November, at the International Conference on the South-South Cooperation of NGOs in non-aligned countries of movement, held on the sidelines of COP29 in Bakou, the initiative of the National Forum of the NGO of Azzerbaijan to establish the global platform of the NGO of South NGO received overwhelming support. More than 1,000 representatives of NGOs and activists of nearly 140 countries have met to sign the respective joint declaration.

The transformation of the coalition of NGOs COP29, which brought together nearly 500 NGOs in more than 100 countries, into an initiative group, motivated in order to institutionalize the world platform of South NGOs, indicates the need for joint coordinated action.

As a country pursuing a diversified foreign policy, Azerbaijan presided over the non -aligned movement from 120 countries from 2019 to 2023, resolutely defending the interests of developing countries and advancing the main global initiatives. We have provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 80 Member States in various economic situations, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also taken substantial measures towards the institutionalization of the non -aligned movement.

Having become a powerful voice of the world South, Azerbaijan considers the launch of this platform in Baku as recognition of its activity during the presidency of the non-aligned movement and its COP29 presidency. I believe that the Global South NGO platform will make a significant contribution to the amplification of the votes of our peoples, to the transmission of their positions to the international community and to the defense and the assurance of their rights.

The efforts of Azerbaijan to promote active dialogue between the world South and the Northern world – by cultivating an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, and constantly playing a balancing role in the continuation of a long examination consensus – culminated in the “breakthrough of Baku” carried out during the COP29.

COP29, organized by Azerbaijan, has marked a historical success, and our country is rightly proud of the inheritance of COP29, which welcomed some 80,000 participants from 197 countries.

Thanks to its active diplomacy, Azerbaijan continues to work with the determination to reduce the gap between the positions of the world of world and the world South and to promote a more inclusive and efficient dialogue. However, the distrust that has persisted for years between the two remains a major obstacle to the success of success. We have assumed the role of a bridge between the world South and the Northern worldwide to help resolve this imbalance and we are committed to making renewed contributions to the cause of the consolidation of confidence.

As a country which has successfully underwent an economic and political transformation – and has fully restored its territorial integrity and its sovereignty through its own means in the face of military aggression – Azerbaijan deeply understands the challenges facing the least developed countries, developing countries and the last success as a whole, and are fully committed to promising cooperation, solidarity and the last success.

Azerbaijan policies have always been based on mutual respect and the principles of shared development. Unfortunately, many of the main challenges faced by the countries of the world South are the results of continuous neocolonial policies pursued by certain Western countries. We strongly reject all the forms and manifestations of colonialism and consider such practices provoking immense tragedies, subjugation and suffering among the completely unacceptable peoples.

Azerbaijan is a country which adheres to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs, respects political systems as well as the cultural, ethnic and religious diversity of peoples, and always actively promotes the interfait-interfering, intercultural and intercultural dialogue. I believe that thanks to our concerted efforts, we can build a better future and a new world order for our peoples.

I want to succeed in the global platform of NGOs South and congratulate each participant for this notable event!

You can always count on Azerbaijan!