Kharge Slams PM Modi for skipping a meeting with Pahalgam, said: Country supreme, then come left, religion | India News





The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for jumping the all-party meeting which was summoned to discuss the attack on Pahalgam which killed 26 people last week. Kharge described him as “misfortune” for the country that, even if all the leaders attended combinations in Pahalgam, the Prime Minister was busy pronouncing the Bihar. “The country is supreme, then the parties, religion. Everyone should be united for the country,” said Kharge, speaking Jaipur. The story continues below this announcement He criticized the central government led by the NDA, alleging that “whenever Congress grows, these people try to suppress it”. “We are not those that will be deleted.” “We are talking about unity, they talk about breaking it. In this country, the Constitution is supreme. Our democracy takes place under the Constitution. “ Meanwhile, the government of the Union is satisfied with the outcome of the meeting of all the parties chaired by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, because each leader of the party who attended assured his support for the government in all the necessary measures, said sources. Many within the government were surprised by the type of reaction that the attack had triggered. After the meeting, Rajnath Singh had said The Indians, crossing the religious lines, united despite the injury by the terrorist attack, who killed 25 tourists and a local pony-walk, had caused. The story continues below this announcement Jo Ghatna Hui, Isme Saara Desh Aahat Mein Hai (the entry number is injured by what happened). But we have united, whatever the religion to which we belong, said Singh to the Indian Express. Opposition chief Rahul Gandhi had declared that a united opposition would support any measure taken by the government.

