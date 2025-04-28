Connect with us

Cyprus in the center of Trump Deal to allow an arrest of Imamoglu, says the Turkish opposition

Cyprus status was a key element in a agreement negotiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the United States President Donald Trump To allow Turkey to arrest the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, last month, the leader of the political party of the Turkish opposition, Ozgur Ozel, said.

Ozel addressed a rally in the city of Mersin, through the Cyprus Sea, and referred to the arrest of Imamoglu, the man that his party has since chosen to be held during the next Turkish presidential election, as a coup.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan received authorization from the Trump's March 19 coup. The coup d'etat on March 19 was made with the support of the United States. After the coup d'etat on March 19, the Cyprus affair was abandonedin exchange for [the US] Staying silent on the coup d'etat on March 19, he said.

No voice has been raised when the Turkish republics recognized South Cyprus, he said, in reference to a joint declaration signed by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and non-Turkic Tadjikistan with the European Union earlier this month which excluded the prospect of one of them recognizing the north.

As such, he said, The north of Cyprus was isolated, and what they called baby's homeland, for us, the homeland of the brother, was sold by the AK party.

Ozgur Ozel in Mersin

Erdogan spokesperson Ak Parties, Omer Celik, denied the accusations, describing them both as a political lie and political incompetence.

He added, Ozgur Ozels questioning the sensitivity of our presidents concerning the Cypriot Turkish cause and the TRNC is nothing other than political ignorance.

Our nation and the international community are well aware of the sensitivity of our presidents concerning Turkish Cypriot cause and trnc.

The joint declaration which excluded the Turkish States recognizing from the North was signed in the Uzbek city of Samarkand earlier this month, the five countries had reaffirmed our strong commitment to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council 541 and 550.

Resolution 541 said the Security Council deplores the Declaration of the Turkish Cypriot Authorities for the prevention of the secession of part of the Republic of Cyprus while calling on the Member States of the UN not to recognize the North.

Resolution 550 said it Reiterates the appeal to all states not to recognize the alleged state of the Turkish Republic of Northern CyprusEstablished by secessionist acts, and calls them not to facilitate or in any way help the aforementioned secessionist entity.

File photo: Ekrem Imamoglu
Imamoglu was arrested on March 19, accused of Having led a criminal organizationWhile the Office of Chief Prosecutors of Istanbul saying that it had obtained images of cash inside the CHP.

In addition, the accusations of assistance to the Kurdish workers' party (PKK), a terrorist organization prohibited in Turkey and the European Union, were also deposited by Imamoglu, with the chief prosecutors of Istanbul, saying that people with links with the PKK were hired in the municipality of Grand Istanbul and its subsidiaries.

The Office of Chief Prosecutors of Istanbul declared that these accusations were linked to activities in the local elections in recent years, where the Imamogluwon re -elected the mayor of Istanbul by a landslide and the CHP has become the first party since the AK party in power was formed in 2001 to beat them during a national count

The arrest occurred a few hours after the Imamoglus diploma Revived by the University of IstanbulDuring a report which revealed that the University of the North of Cyprus where he started his studies before the transfer to Istanbul was not sufficiently recognized.

His arrest triggered demonstrations across Turkey, Turkish nationals living in Cyprus also going to the street.

