Defense Minister Rajnath Singh meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the age of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's official residence on Monday.

This meeting occurs one day after the defense chief of defense Anil Chauhan informed the Minister of Defense on key decisions taken to counter Pakistan following the deadly country attack on the Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire.

Today’s meeting also occurs three days after meeting with housing in the premises of Parliament during the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which the Minister of Defense presided over.

The attack, which occurred on 22, 26 people, people, mainly tourists, including a Nepalese national, were brutally slaughtered. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Baisaran Meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which cost 40 Jawans of the central reserve (CRPF).

After the incident, the NIA teams have been posted on the site since April 23 and have intensified the search for evidence. In addition, the Indian army is on alert, launching several research operations to neutralize the terrorists after the attack in Pahalgam.

On April 23, the Committee on the Cabinet on Security (CCS) met to take measures concerning the attack, condemning it in the strongest terms and expressing their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoping for the rapid recovery of the injured.

In the CCS briefing, the cross -border links of the terrorist attack have been highlighted. It was noted that this attack came following the successful holding of elections on the territory of the Union and its constant progress towards economic growth and development.

Since then, India has decided to withdraw its defense, the navy and the air advisers from the Indian High Commissioner of Islamabad. These positions in the respective high commissions are deemed to be canceled. Five support employees for service advisers will also be withdrawn from the two high commissions.

The overall resistance of high commissions will be reduced to 30 compared to the current 55 to additional discounts, effective on May 1, 2025.