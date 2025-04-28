



What is common between the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and Fauji Fresh n Greeze Popato Caldges? They both have to do with the commercial interests of the Pakistani army. Fauji Fresh N Freeze is one of the thousands of companies the Pakistani military establishment has. It gives the army overwhelming control of the Pakistani economy and acts as a key lever to stay in power.

The other important lever is to whip the jingoist frenzy against India. This is where Pahalgam enters the scene. The Pakistani army, formerly considered as the most stable institution of a nation disgusted with a succession of corrupt politicians, has lost power for several years.

A terrorist attack in the valley, orchestrated on the other side of the border, is supposed to revive the power and the prestige of the army.

The Pakistani army is essentially a commercial enterprise. It has a large part of the industry, land and other workers in the country. A famous Pakistani scholarship holder called this “milibus” process, abbreviation of military affairs. When the researcher published his pioneer study, “Military Inc.” in 2008, she estimated that the Pakistani armed forces had assets worth $ 20 billion. At that time, Pakistan's GDP was about $ 200 billion. Of course, wealth and GDP are not directly comparable, but it gives you an idea of ​​the wealth of the army.

The Pakistani army has commercial interests in real estate, financial services, insurance, agriculture, fertilizers, food, IT, cement, mines, water resources, electric power plants, oil and gas, aviation, media and advertising – in short, in each sector of the Pakistani economy. And they are used for private gains from the military elite and their hangers.

The Pakistani army has the Cold War to thank for that. At the time, the United States was worried about India's ties with the USSR and wanted Pakistan to be an ally in the subcontinent. The United States was wary of civilian political governments in Pakistan and preferred to support the army. The first of military leaders, Ayub Khan, established the foundations of “milibus” in the 1960s. But real expansion took place under General Zia Ul-Haq, the most powerful military dictator in Pakistan. Zia came to power just before the Soviet Red Army invades Afghanistan, to fight against the Mujahideen insurrection. The United States could not enter the Afghan war directly, so it chose to go through Pakistan.

Throughout the 1980s, American money and weapons, intended for Afghan insurgents, flooded in Pakistan. Only part of it went to the Mujahideen fighters. The rest was diverted in the private chests of ZIA aid and to extend “milibus”. It was at this time that the army took over most of the Pakistan economy.

After a decade of lull in Pak-US relations in the 1990s, the United States again needed Pakistan after September 11. Even if Washington was now wary of Islamabad ties with Al Qaida and other world Islamic terrorist networks, he had no choice but to depend on the Pakistani army for operations in the border provinces bordering Afghanistan. It was another chance for the army to enrich themselves and build military capital for the future.

Things would change compared to 2011, while the American president of the time, Barrack Obama, began a gradual withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. At the end of 2016, only 8,400 American soldiers were left behind, to train and help the Afghan army. Pakistan was forgotten again.

When Donald Trump took care of in 2016, he quickly reduced $ 1.2 billion in security aid in Pakistan and called him a “terrorist paradise”. A few years later, Pakistan was put on the “gray list” of the Global Terrorism Wardrobe, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This meant greater monitoring of financial transactions in Pakistan. It was a blow for the Pakistani armed forces, because its commercial operations have always been notoriously opaque.

If Trump was hostile in Pakistan, his successor, Joe Biden, simply ignored him during the first two years in power. Washington lost all interest in Islamabad after the complete withdrawal of Afghanistan troops in August 2021, a few months after the inauguration of Biden. When Biden finally talked about Pakistan, during the 2022 congress campaign, he had only non -charitable things to say, calling him “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”. Biden summed up the Pakistani establishment with this concise sentence – “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

Indeed, the relationships were so bad that Imran Khan blamed the motion without confidence against him, which threw him out of power, in Washington. The Pakistani army stood in the background. Piqued by the Gray list of FATF and the treatment of the United States' cold shoulder, Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan army leader, decided to put pressure for peace, even with India.

The army was rewarded by the retirement of the Fatf of Pakistan from the gray list in 2022. He coincided with the retirement of Bajwa, and his replacement by the first head of the truly Islamist army of the nation, Asim Munnir. The attempt to strengthen Milibus was obvious when he helped create the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to bring IED into Pakistan. All the best sifc posts have been given to men to equip in the army. Munnir would have directly negotiated the agreements with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for the SIFC.

However, Pakistan's economic problems have made the army extremely unpopular. Social media is full of critical positions towards the army and the government. The Sous Munir army is particularly hated in Punjab, where it is blamed to illegally refuse Imran Khan. The latest plan of Mining to build six channels across Pakistan, to move waters to Punjab, aimed to obtain public support there, but this caused collateral damage in the Sindh. Demonstrations have broken out in the southern province, where people believe that the canals will cause water shortages.

Munir tried to divert popular anger in Pakistan to India. He has explained his intentions with anti-Indian speeches in recent weeks. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam follows directly from this strategy for Tide on the popular opposition of the army plan to extend “milibus”.

Aunindyo Chakravarty is a main economic analyst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/pahalgam-pak-armys-business-interests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos