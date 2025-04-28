Link to a false website of the Pakistani social protection scheme spreads online





A government's social protection regime launched within the framework of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ended in 2022, a federal official at AFP told AFP. Publications saying that Pakistanis can always register for the program link to a impostor site that collects personal information from users.

“More than 960,000 people will benefit from 20,000 rupees each for their well-being. The request process has started, and those who have applied obtain 20,000 rupees via the EHSAAS ration program”, reads a Facebook publication of Legend of the Language Terdoue on March 15.

He also shares a graph with text that reads: “The objective of this program is to provide financial assistance to poor families.”

The post indicates that candidates can register via a link, which brings them to a page that requires their name and level of education and income.

Screenshot taken April 23, 2025 of the false Facebook publication

Former Imran Khan Prime Minister launched the EHSAAS regime in March 2019 as part of the Federal Benazir Revenue Support Program (BISP) which provides financial assistance to poor residents (archived link).

The same statement has spread elsewhere on Facebook, but a federal government official told AFP on April 25 that the program ended in 2022.

All other messages asking the public to register for subsidies are “false,” said the official.

The BISP published a video on March 26 saying that people eligible for other social protection regimes within the framework of the program are registered through a survey carried out every two years (archived link).

It does not mention registration via a website.

Screenshot taken on April 23, 2025 of the false web page

In addition, the BISP program website uses the “Gov.PK” domain. But the link in false messages is hosted on a URL that ends with .Buzz (archived link).

AFP previously demyspaged the disinformation linked to other faux government websites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/bogus-pakistani-welfare-scheme-website-060356930.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos