Rajnath Singh meets the PM Modi in the middle of the Tension of the Rise of India-Pakistan on the terrorist attack in the first place

At a time when India should largely respond militarily to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Rajnath would have informed Modi of the operations in progress against terrorists in cashmere and on the western front following the attack by Pahalgam. Their meeting lasted about 40 minutes.

The two leaders should also have discussed key decisions that have been taken about India's response to Pakistan in response to Pahalgam's attack.

The story continues below this announcement

Last week, terrorists killed 26 people, most of whom were terrorists, at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. India blamed Pakistan for the attack.

The Pakistan-based terrorist group, Lashkar-E-Taiba, used the coverage of the resistance front (TRF) to demand the responsibility of the attack. Later, however, the group said he was not behind the attack. He was considered a desperate attempt to avoid any direct success of India, like that of Jaish-E-Mohammed after the group claimed the responsibility of the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019.

Earlier, Rajnath met the defense staff chief on Sunday, General Anil Chauhan. India has promised to respond to Pahalgam's attack.

In rare remarks in English in a speech, Modi said last week that India will continue the terrorists and their donors “at the ends of the earth”.

From the Bihar soil, I say that to the whole world: India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists, managers and donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. Indias Spirit will never be broken by terrorism, Modi said in a speech at Bihar.

Among the measures taken so far in response to the attack on Pahalgam, the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty has overshadowed all the others. Pakistan has nicknamed the suspension of the treaty as an “act of war”. Even if the taps in Pakistan will not be dry earlier, because India has no infrastructure to store the waters flowing in Pakistan or divert it elsewhere in India, anxieties have increased in Pakistan because India can now flex its power as an upstream state.

Although India cannot prevent water from flowing into Pakistan, it can alter the flow of water which can affect the availability of water for agriculture, hydroelectric production and other ends in terms of strong requirements, as in summer, declared Professor Medha Bisht of the Department of International Relations, of the University of South South Asia (SAU).

The story continues below this announcement

Bisht told Firstpost, to a certain extent, India now had the capacity to encourage the shock of water or minor floods in Pakistan with the falsification of water flow and the restraint of water related to water. Sudden water release or a reduction in water flow can create problems in Pakistan.

In the long term, India plans to strengthen infrastructure to maximize the retention of water from the Industry river system and minimize water flow in Pakistan. The Minister of Union Water, CR Patil, said that the government had prepared a plan so as not to leave a drop of water in Pakistan in the long term.