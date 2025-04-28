Connect with us

Tatar to Christudoulides: Who are you, are you, guy?

Turkish Cypriot chief Ersin Tatar launched a second attack on President Nikos Christudoulides on the statements of the second on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asking, asking, asking Who the hell are you, guy?

Tatar was expressed at a meeting of the Union of Chambers of Denizli Trademen and Craftsmen, who had traveled from the Turkish city in the Southwest to Kyrénie for a meeting during the weekend, and did his second intervention on the issue, while criticizing those who called to Cyprus to govern without himself.

Cyprus belongs to the Cypriots. Cypriots will govern Cyprus. Turkey will start from here, and we will be very satisfied with fraternal relations. Now it's a lot of a lava-lash. The main thing is to protect our national values ​​with Turkey. God helps us if the day comes that Turkey is deleted from here with the dream of the Federation, which is the real objective, in any case, he said.

The Greek Cypriot chief said something like, Erdogan said something, he will go here illegitimately on May 3, he said that about Turkish Cypriots. Who the hell are you, guy? Who are you? Who are you?

He added, are Those who Carried Out Attacks on Turkish Cypriots for 11 Years in the 1960s, Those Who Buried Turkish Cypriots Alive, Those Who Implemented All Kinds of Policies to have the Turkish Cypriots Migrate from the island, and Those who are Still Making Us Groan and Moan with Embars and insulation going to Come and criticize my president here and tell Turkey to know its place? Get out of hell here!

His statements are taking place after accused Christudelids before Trying to wave our internal affairs, damaging the deep fraud ties between the Turkish Cypriot people and Turkey from the fatherland, and draw a political advantage.

It is an act of unacceptable impudence for the Greek Cypriot chief to make declarations As if he had the right or authority to represent the Turkish Cypriot people And to have the audacity to talk about the future of our people, he said.

He reacted to the remarks that CHRISTODOULIDES had made during a television interview with Ant1, during which he referred to the alleged statements of Erdogan concerning the current scarf crisis.

Erdogan had, according to information, expressed frustration in the face of Turkish Cypriot impudence on the current demonstrations against the decision of the coalitions in power of Thenths to legalize the port of Hijabs by children in public schools,,And teachers refuse to apply the law in question and added, If you do not go down hard on this lot, they do not know their limits.

Christdoulides had responded to these alleged statements, saying: Erdogans intervention concerns citizens of the Republic of CyprusAnd as a Cypriot Republic, we will not leave these unacceptable remarks and any attempt to tax on our Turkish Cypriot compatriots.

Specific messages have already gone to the European Union with regard to the declarations of Erdogans, he said, before adding that the words reported by Erdogans show, if you want, even earlier, that in 1974, they did not come to save Turkish Cypriots, because they had not spoken of a peace operation, they came to serve the interests of Turkey and no other.

He added that the situation shows, to our Turkish Cypriot compatriots, even those who have doubts about the reunification of Cyprus, thatTheir future is in a gathered homeland, a member state of the EU.

