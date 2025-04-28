Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images.

In the failures of the river, dressed in fishing waders, Ed Davey plants flag iris. The species develops aggressively, disturbing ecosystems by going beyond native plants a scheme that liberal democrats have reproduced.

During the general elections, the party overthrew the conservative fortresses which once held by David Cameron (Witney), Boris Johnson (Henley and Thame) and Michael Gove (Surrey Heath). A recent Yougov survey Put the Libs first in the south outside London. After winning 72 seats more than any third party since 1923, they now aim to supplant conservatives as the second greatest force in the local government (Buckinghashire, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire are key targets).

Only a decade has passed since Lib Dems underwent an almost extinction event. Having coupled with the conservatives, they were devoured by them (a strategy of black widow in the macabre sentence of the conservatives). Is little improved in the years that followed. A leader, Jo Swinson, began the 2019 election campaign by declaring that she could become Prime Minister and finish it by losing her seat.

The recovery began in Chesham and Amersham in the summer of 2021, a district reminiscent of George Orwells description of the south of England as the most elegant landscape in the world. Red kite fly above and pheasants rush into hedges. Wealthy professionals go to London on the metropolitan line (the average price of housing is 706 194).

This is the kind of headquarters where conservative vote is traditionally weighed rather than counted. Residents have returned the conservative deputies with majorities sometimes exceeding 22,000 votes. But a bypass election launched by the death of Cheryl Gillan, a faithful conservative, saw the Libs Demr claiming the seat with 56.7% of the votes.

This result was rejected by some as a mid-term blip, a transitional protest against high speed 2 (hated by the inhabitants to run under the hills of Chiltern protected). But it turned out to be the first tremor of an earthquake. Sixty conservative seats fell to Lib Dems in the evening of the general elections (the party ending second in 20 others). One year, this revolt of the original counties remains under-explored.

The feeling of being taken for granted has not disappeared, explains the liberal-democratic deputy Sarah Green, a former bubbling businesswoman, as she remembers her triumph in 2021. Two years earlier, she campaigned for the former conservative general prosecutor, Dominic Grieve, who was independent after being expelled to have opposed a non-deal Brexit. What has done more than everything has been shown that when people receive a choice, they sit and take note (the 29% that Grieve won in Beaconsfield has proven to be premonition).

During their last mandate, the conservatives designed to offend almost all the sensitivities of the environment of the environment. Johnsons Wanton Lawbreaking Building Rules. Liz Trusss Kamikaze Economics caused owners. Wastewater bubbling with men's holes (in green terms) or polluting rabid darling rivers.

This electorate with which the conservatives once had an almost spiritual connection is that which the party should endeavor to win back. But Kemi Badenoch, concerned about pursuing the tail reforms, only bothers the cause. During a recent an hour interview with Jordan Peterson, she turned a typical democratic liberal into turn as a person who is simply good for repairing their church roof. The comment has since been displayed on the campaign equipment Lib DEM (the sources compare it to Hillary Clintons Basket Of Deplurables Jibe in supporters of Donald Trump in 2016).

The voters, a Davey dressed in a Barbour said to me after having emerged from the river, are damaged by work but did not want to forgive the conservatives. As for Kemi Badenoch, almost no one mentions it and if they do it, it is not positively.

The problems raised with the Lib Dem leader include social care, wastewater, puffy nests and Trump. It is rare that an international number will present at the doors during a local election, but it is. His party wins the support of Patriots Quiet who aspire to Keir Starmer to have a Love in fact moment and reprimand the coarse monarch USS. Private polls for Liberal Democrats by Savanta show that 35% of voters consider the approach of starmers as weak (against 25% who consider it strong) and that 41% are less likely to vote for work accordingly.

The disillusioned conservatives, known as Davey, discovered another part that represents their values. Were pro-enterprise, pro-in-the-own trade in competition. They do not know the Labor Party, but they largely share our views of the environment, Europe, care.

Call that onlpetine's vote. The former conservative minister, who once boasted that I was responsible for more privatizations than any other minister and celebrated victory over striking minors, approved Lib Dems during the Brexit wars. But some believe that the Daveys party must move further to the right to demolish what remains of the blue wall.

David Gauke, the former Minister of the Conservative Cabinet, who was a deputy for the South West Hertfordshire from 2005 to 2009, told me that there is a greater opportunity for them to recover voters from Cameron 2015 and to make Liberal Democrats their natural party.

However, in some regions, Libs Dems have already positioned themselves towards the work. They oppose a higher successions on agricultural goods and the taxation of VAT on private school fees. This last position, insists Davey, is one of the principles (I don't think you should tax an education), but it is also politically clever that there are more than 350 private schools in the Southeast.

The last time the workforce was in office, the Lib Dems positioned themselves at Tony Blairs on the left, calling for the abolition of academic tuition fees and at a 50p tax rate on income over 100,000. This, according to strategists, is the territory that they do not intend to occupy (target seats include Jeremy Hunts Constitcy a huge salary).

For the moment, whatever their long -term dilemmas, the Lib Dems ascent remains upwards. To describe this as a strange rebirth with a nod to George Dangerfield is almost too practical. But it is odd.

Strange that the conservatives have so neglected an electorate that they spent in the last century. Strange that Davey once man nowhere of the elastic of British politics jumped and jumped at the Pagaie back in the running.

For some, the Daveys waterfalls are proof of a lack of seriousness (Hegel would never have noticed that he had seen the global spirit on horseback horse). But he maintains that they will continue. Why do people want to leave a vacuum for frage, Trump and Johnson to make people laugh and smile? As an increasing number of voters of agreement, this is a good question.

