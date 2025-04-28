



Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley's balloon, was spotted with President Trump in New Jersey on Sunday, a day before the team visited the White House after winning the Super Bowl.

Trump told journalists that Barkley is a “nice guy” and that he “wanted to run it”, but he decided not to do it. The two were spotted by descending Marine One to Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

Barkley spending time with Mr. Trump occurs days after the MVP quarter of the Super Bowl Lix Jalen Hurts dodged a question of whether he will attend the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

President Trump walks with the Eagles football player in Philadelphia Saquon Barkley before boarding the Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport on April 27, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. Evan VUCCI / AP

According to a swimming pool report, Mr. Trump and Barkley took photos with a child in the White House rose garden just before 7:30 p.m., the two then entered the oval office.

During the annual meetings of the NFL owners, the owner of the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, told journalists that it was an “obvious choice” to go to the White House after winning the Super Bowl.

“We just thought it is a secular tradition, invited by the White House,” said Lurie. “There was no reluctance. Being celebrated in the White House is a good thing.”

However, Lurie also said that the visit was “optional” for players.

The Eagles did not go to the White House after winning the Super Bowl LII on the Patriots of New England after Mr. Trump canceled their invitation.

“There were special circumstances at the time which were very different,” said Lurie during the owner's meetings. “It was a kind of obvious choice. And we are delighted.

Barkley comes from the best season of his career in his first year with the Eagles. He was appointed offensive player of the year AP, broke several franchise records and engraved in the history of the NFL by breaking the regular record and in the playlin series of TerlliL Davis.

The Eagles rewarded Barkley with an extension of a historic contract during the offseason, making him the best paid ball in the history of the NFL.

Tom Ignodo is producer of digital content at CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered the sports of the school and the college for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

