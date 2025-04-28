Furqan Masood leads Pakistan to 2025 London Marathon





More than 40 Pakistani runners and members of the diaspora represented Pakistan at the London marathon in 2025, Furqan Masood of Islamabad emerging as the fastest of them, ending the race in 3 hours, 10 minutes and 7 seconds.

The London 2025 marathon saw a strong contingent of Pakistani runners and members of the diaspora.

The performance of Furqan Masoods, marked by a regular rhythm early before fighting fatigue in the last stages, underlined the determination of amateur athletes representing Pakistan on the world scene.

Masood, being executed with the Islamabad Running Club, maintained a solid start, blocking 20:44 for the first 5 km and 42:09 at the brand 10 km.

However, the rise in temperatures and the exhausting route have wreaked havoc, while its divisions slowed down in the second half, especially after the 30 km brand, where it faced a difficult segment of 23:02 between 25,000 and 30 km.

Despite the struggle, he crossed the final split in 24:14, crossing the finish line in 4,460th place in total in an event that saw more than 56,000 runners

“The crossing of the finish line at the London marathon was a deeply humiliating experience. The energy of the crowd and the incredible support of my club, my IRC and the Pakistani community really went up my mind, Furqan told Geo News after his race.

Today’s race has been particularly difficult, with the course much hotter than usual, which makes it a real endurance test. We are not professional runners; Our goal in participating in such prestigious international events is to inspire people at home in Pakistan. We want to show that running can be more than a simple sport, it can be a hobby, a passion and a way to lead a healthier lifestyle, he added.

Close behind Masood was Salman Ilyas, based in the United States, ending in 3:18:33, followed by Muhammad Fasih Saleh, based in Norway (3:21:54) and Hamza Saleem (3:23:10). Shah Syed, another Pakistani runner, delivered an almost identical period of 3:23:12, presenting the competitive spirit among the group.

The Norwegian-Pakistani runner Amy Mir was the fastest woman of Pakistani origin, finishing the race in 3:52:00. Despite limited training, she took up the challenge with enthusiasm. “I had not trained beyond 17k, but the energy of the crowd was incredible,” said Mir, finishing his very first marathon.

The event also marked a historic stage for Lahores Hamid Butt, 64, who became the first Pakistani to finish twice the majors of the Marathon of the World of Abbott Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York winning his second six -star medal with a time of 3:41:45.

In elite races, the Kenyas SABASTIAN saws dominated the division of men in 2:02:27, while the Ethiopias Tigst ASSEFA established a liter rhythm in the race of women, winning in 2: 15: 5

Pakistani feelings Complete results at the London Marathon 2025:

FURQAN MASOOD 3: 10: 0

Salman Ilyas 3:18:33

Muhammad fluently speaks Saleh 3:21:54

Hamza Saleem 3:23:10

Shah Syed 3:23:12

Hamid Butt 3:41:45

Raees Ebrahim 3:42:46

Aamar butt) 3:50:10

Amy Mir (Norway 3:52:00

Adnan Ozair 3:52:23

Imran Khan 4:02:46

Zaheer Akbar 4:05:24

Atiq Ul Hasan 4:09:43

Gray-Bakr Mohammad AFZAL 4:12:44

Haseb Usmani 4:20:20

Hira diwan 4:25:33

Alai Naseer 4:28:33

Kamran Abbasi 4:31:38

King Arif Ullah Khan 4:35:29

Imran Zaffar – 4:37:11

Shakeel Khan 4:38:27

Nadeem Iqbal 4:44:05

Khalid Sheikh 4:52:11

Ayesha Akhtar 4:56:09

Maria Adeel 5:09:59

Taha Ghafoor 5:10:43

Faisal Saif 5:12:50

Semeena Khan 5:18:02

A Courning 5:23:01

Junaid Memon – 5:27:21

Danial Mumtaz 5:33:00

Aleena Ali 5:34:02

Ahsan Ahmed 5:34:59

Muhammad Yousuf Maluk 5:35:49

Mona Khan (Pakistan) 5:35:50

Maryam Zahra 5:36:49

Hira Mufti 5:47:03

Mohammad Omar 5:49:44

Zawar Khan 6:02:50

Hamad Ali 6:04:11

Mazhar Ibads 6:25:00

Shazia nawaz 6:30:34

Meanwhile, at the Manchester marathon, Karachis Danish Raza and his son Abrar Ahmed finished together in 4:55, while Azmat Khan, water-based, led the Pakistani contingent there with a time of 3:15:48. Sadia Haq, another notable finisher, timed 3:45:35.

Ahmed Zubair, a British Pakistani doctor, also finished this marathon. He reached the finish line in 6:37:52.

The growing participation of Pakistani runners in global marathons reflects an increasing enthusiasm for the long distance race within the community, mixing personal success with national pride.

