



Political and social troubles in Türkiye encourage people to seek gold visa programs in other countries, has revealed the analysis of Astons. There was a 40% increase in the interest of online research in gold visa programs in the midst of mass demonstrations against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators bringing together on the streets of Istanbul to show his support for the imprisoned mayor of cities, Ekrem Mamolu. Denis Kravchenko, director of business development and head of the Astons Cyprus office, said: Political and social disorders are one of the largest motor factors for growing interest in gold visa programs. This is something that we have seen before, more recently in the United States where the second victory of the elections led many Americans to find comfort elsewhere in the world, not only to bypass any social disorder that can occur, but also to diversify their financial investments to avoid being totally dependent on the American economy while being governed by an unpredictable president. The Turks are considering neighboring Greece because last year, Greece saw $ 548 million invested via Turkish investors, an increase of ten times since 2022. The property in Greece opens the door to obtaining a gold visa and, last year, Turkish nationals represented 15% of all requests for Greek gold visa. A minimum investment of at least 250,000 secures a golden visa, although for certain areas with high demand, the minimum amount is between 500,000 And 800,000. Trkiye is the most recent example, with the rich citizens of the nations who plan to move away from the nation in difficulty. In fact, recent data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Trkiye revealed that Turkish buyers spent $ 144 million for properties abroad in January 2025 and a large part of this is allocated to an increasing interest in gold visa programs Unsurprisingly, we see a large part of this interest in Trkiyes nation close to Greece. In fact, as one of the most popular agencies in Greece, Astons has experienced a huge increase in interest in Greek golden visas for Turkish residents since last summer, long before the start of current disorders. This growth has also been confirmed by Greek developers who report that Turkish buyers are actively buying real estate through the Golden Visa program.

