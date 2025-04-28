What the polls say of the presidency of Trump at 100 days





While President Donald Trump reaches the 100-day brand of his presidency, a series of new surveys shows important warning signs on signature issues such as the economy and the reduction in government size.

Trump wins slightly higher brands than this stage of his first mandate, and his overall position is stimulated by a merger of republicans behind their president. But prevailing on the small approval ratings in the mid -1940s is also far from the type of honeymoon notes that Americans have given to his predecessors.

He has also lost ground on the economy, with more voters expressing dissatisfaction with his management of inflation and his radical thrust for global prices, which disturbed the stock market and blurred the world alliances. And while immigration remains prevailing on the strongest problem in most surveys, several recent polls have found its public support to slip.

Here is an overview of what surveys say about the professional performance of employment at the moment.

Macy Sinreich / NBC News; Getty Images Approval Evaluation

There is a clear tendency with regard to Trump's approval note around the 100 -day mark: it is slightly higher than during its first mandate (in most surveys), but it has fallen in relation to the notes in recent months, and it is lower than the preceding presidents were at a similar time after taking office.

Among the adults interviewed for the new survey of listening to NBC News powered by Surveymonkey, 45% approve the professional performance of Trumps, against 55% who disapprove. The online survey of 19,682 adults conducted from April 11 to 20 and has an error margin of more or less 2.2 percentage points.

Among the Republicans, 88% approve of Trumps work and 12% disapprove of. But the self -employed and the Democrats are extremely negative 68% of the self -employed and 93% of the Democrats disapprove of.

Older Americans, white Americans and those who have lower education levels are more sympathetic to support Trump, with younger voters, very educated voters and non -white voters likely to disapprove of his work (with black voters more negative than Hispanic voters).

Other recent surveys carried out in April, adults and registered voters find Trump at similar levels of approval. (The margins of error on these surveys go more or less 2 to 4 percentage points.) The month has it with a 44% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating.

The lowest assets of recent surveys come from an ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos survey published on Sunday, which found it at 39% approval and 55% disapproval in adults last week. And its highest note of the month came from CBS News / Yougov, which always had it in negative territory, with its approval rating at 47% and its disapproval at 53%. A CBS News / Yougov survey published on Sunday had a 45% trump approval rating and its 55% disapproval.

But while Trumps holding now is a little better than he was at this stage of his first mandate, he is behind his predecessors. TRUMPS The average approval of 45% in adults in the first quarter of the Gallups 2025 ranged survey below the average approval of 59% for all the presidents since the Second World War, including Joe Biden, whose notation of Gallup approval at this stage of 2021 was 56%.

Economy

Trump himself said on NBC News Return of the press: the concern concerning the price increase was one of the main reasons why he won the 2024 elections. Only a few months after his mandate, there are clear signs that Americans vacillate on his management of this key problem.

A survey of the New York Times / Siena College published on Friday revealed that half of the registered voters said they thought that Trump had aggravated the economy since he had taken office, 27% said that the economy was almost the same and 21% said it had improved it.

Trumps Economic Approval Rating in the April CNBC All-America Economic Survey (43%) and the March NBC News Sold (44%) hovers near the lowest brands of NBC News / CNBC Polling of Trumps first and second terms.

CNBC and NBC News listening to the survey reveals Trump's approval note on inflation management and the cost of living almost 40%, and the CNBC survey revealed that 57% of Americans think that the United States is heading for a recession or already in one.

While Trumps' prices proposals have dominated the global economic discussion and caused a significant reaction on the stock market and in business planning, the Americans give it low notes on the issue.

Sixty -one percent of Americans in NBC news is attentive to the survey of disapprove of trade and prices, against 39% who approve of it. And 54% say that they expect its pricing policies to worsen their personal finances over the next year, against 23% who say that their finances will remain about the same and that 24% who believe that their finances will be better.

Meanwhile, Pew noted that the majority of American adults were confident that Trump could negotiate favorable trade agreements or make good decisions concerning tax policy and believed that his policies harm the economy.

Immigration

Immigration, no doubt prevails over the signature problem since he launched his first campaign for the president almost 10 years ago, remains a stronger problem for him.

Surveys often show that Trump is doing the best about immigration and border security when respondents are invited to assess their management of various problems, some surveys finding a slight majority giving it positive marks. But recently, several investigations have found divided or negative opinions on its management of the problem, after generally obtaining a better score on the issue earlier in this term.

In the new NBC News survey to settle, the Americans gave Trump his highest notes on any question when they were asked how he manages border security and immigration to 49% and 51% disapproving, with the Republicans fully behind him. The New York Times / Siena College survey revealed that 47% of registered voters approved and 51% disapproval of its immigration management.

Meanwhile, the CNBC survey also found that the advantages of the southern border with Mexico (53% approve, 41% disapprove of) and its handling of immigrant deportations in the country illegally (52% to approve, 45% disapprove) two of its best test problems.

But the recent Fox News survey found something different: while 55% of registered voters approved Trumps on border security and 40% disapproved, its number was worse for immigration and deportations, on which the public was actually divided.

A Wall Street Journal survey revealed that the majority of registered voters (54%) favored the deportation of members of alleged foreign gangs in Salvador without audiences to determine their memberships to their gangs, while 43% opposed politics. This survey was carried out when Kilmar Abrego Garcia in Salvador began to make the headlines.

But some surveys have found pre-tingy signs for Trump on the implementation of his expulsion policies.

The majority of Americans (59%) in NBC News news are opposed to the investigation of administrations to revoke the visas of peoples if they are determined to have unfavorable consequences on foreign policy, including students who protested the War of Israel in Gaza, while 41% supported the efforts.

And a plurality of adults (45%) in a recent economist / Yougov survey said that the administrative effort to stop and expel immigrants had gone too far, while 27% said that it was almost correct and that 20% said that it had not been far enough; 8% were not sure.

The Wall Street Journal survey revealed that if the majority of registered voters support the detention and expulsion of millions of undocumented immigrants, almost two thirds opposed their expulsion if they had lived in the United States for more than 10 years, paid taxes on gains and did not have a criminal record.

Musc and Doge

The first weeks of Trumps' second term were largely defined by a radical effort to considerably reduce the size of the federal government, led by the billionaire councilor of the White House Elon Musk and the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government.

Musk said last week that his work for Doge could end, and polls have always shown that he was largely unpopular.

The survey of Listening to NBC News revealed that 59% of adults had unfavorable views on Musk, while 41% considered it favorably. The majority of voters registered (55%) in the Wall Street Journal Survey said it had too much power, while 36% said it had the right amount of power, and 5% said it had too little.

But voters have raised concerns about the approach of musks and Doges to reduce the federal government, even if they have been opened to the idea of ​​tackling the government's ineffectiveness.

The Fox News survey has revealed that the voters registered divided on the fact that Doge will lead to a more effective government or to improvements in the economy. Pew found that 59% of adults say that the Trump approach to reduce federal departments and agencies is too negligible.

A plurality of voters (46%) in a national survey on Mars NBC news said that Doge is a good idea, while 40% said it was a bad idea. (The margin of error was more or less 3.1 percentage points.) But there are concerns among supporters on both sides with regard to the work of the departments. While a third party of voters said that his work should continue and another third party said he should stop, 28% of the voters registered in the middle said that Doge's efforts were necessary but should slow down to better assess the impact.

Other problems

Trump also pushed his first 100 days to dismantle federal programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and certain surveys revealed that these efforts were not popular.

The survey of Listening to NBC News revealed that 61% of adults disapprove of Trumps' efforts from Dei's efforts, while 39% approve. And almost two thirds said that the workplaces and schools are useful in the country, while 35% said they were harmful.

Trump also obtained negative notes on his management of foreign policy, with 53% of Americans in the CNBC survey disapproving of his management of the problem and 42% approval.

The majority of voters registered (54%) in the New York Times / Siena College Survey Disappropriate from the management of foreign conflicts, with a similar part (56%) specially disappearing the way in which he managed the war between Russia and Ukraine.

