



Proxy wars against India in internal collapse, the dark legacy of strategic evil calculations of Pakistans

In the complex tapestry of modern terrorism, few states have played a role of Pakistan. Once greeted as a front-line ally during the Soviet-Afgha war, he quickly evolved into an epicenter of a strategy that armed jihadist activism for a geopolitical gain. Today, the legacy of this approach a network of proxy war, radicalization and global terrorism has not only destabilized Pakistan neighbors, but also corroded its own political, economic and social fabric.

Pakistans entangled with terrorist networks began in the 1980s, when its intelligence agency, the Inter-service Intelligence (ISI), became the main driver of billions of dollars in American and Saudi funds with Afghan mujahidines fighting Soviet forces[1]. Although initially framed as noble resistance, the infrastructure created during these training camps, Madrassas, the logistics networks would soon serve much darker ambitions.

Haunted by the humiliating loss of East Pakistan (today Bangladesh) in 1971, the Pakistani military establishment adopted a strategic doctrine often described as “bleeding India with a thousand cuts”[2]. Rather than engaging India through conventional war, Pakistan sought to destabilize it by sponsoring asymmetrical attacks cultivating terrorist groups such as Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) to maintain plausible denial.

The consequences were catastrophic. In 2001, agents linked to Pakistan -based groups attacked the Indian Parliament, almost triggering a large -scale war[3]. The attacks of Mumbai 2008, which killed more than 170 people and involved Pakistani nationals, revealed the alarming freedom with which terrorist infrastructures operated inside Pakistan[4]. This model continued with deadly attacks such as the 2016 URI attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, further enriching the world reputation of Pakistans as a sanctuary for jihadist outfits[5].

However, Fire Pakistan fled abroad quickly turned inward. Groups like Pakistan of Tehrik-I-Taliban (TTP), once tolerated or ignored when their cannons were pointed out outside, redirected their fury internally. According to the Terrorism Portal in South Asia (SATP), Pakistan has experienced more than 23,000 civil deaths and more than 8,000 safety staff killed in terrorist incidents between 2003 and 2020[6].

The December 2014 massacre at the Peshawars army public school where more than 140 children were slaughtered by TTP activists even shaken the Pakistans Elite Elite Elite[7]. It was a brutal reminder that Islamabads' policy to differentiate between the “good” and the “bad” terrorists was fatally defective. Selective heater targeting groups that threatened the state while sheltering those deemed strategically useful only in -depth the Pakistan security quagmire [8].

International isolation quickly followed. Pakistan was classified by the Gray by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) between 2018 and 2022 for its inability to limit the financing of terrorism, costing about 38 billion dollars as GDP losses over a decade [9]. The main financial institutions are wary, investments have dried and already fragile Pakistans deteriorated by sanctions and reputation damage.

Adding to his ignominy, the discovery of Osama bin Laden comfortably hiding in Abbottabad a throw of pakistan stones First military academy has confirmed long -standing suspicions on the duplicity of Islamabads in the world war against terrorism [10]. Even if Pakistan was trying to project itself as a victim of terrorism, its complicity in feeding extremist networks has become more and more undeniable.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, initially embraced the strategic community of Islamabads. But the euphoria was short -lived. The new Taliban regime could not or not braking anti-pakistanal activists such as TTP [11]. The cross -border attacks have increased, and what was once envisaged as a “strategic depth” is made up of a pure injury along the western border of the Pakistans.

In the end, the Grand Gamble Pakistans using terrorism as a statecraft instrument ended with a disaster. By hosting extremist groups for a short -term geopolitical lever effect, Islamabad sowed the seeds of chronic instability within its own borders. Far from reaching strategic parity with India or regional domination, Pakistan is today isolated diplomatically, beaten economically and besieged internally.

It turns out that the Scorpion could not escape the bite of its own tail.

Notes:

Ashish Singh finished his doctorate. Courses in political science of the Nru-Hse, Moscow, Russia. He previously studied at the Oslo Metropolitan University, in Norway; and Tiss, Mumbai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://countercurrents.org/2025/04/the-scorpion-in-its-own-backyard-how-pakistan-engineered-terror-and-paid-the-price/

