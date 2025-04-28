Politics
Boris faced a biased kangaroo court while Starmer gets a free pass to spit lies like confetti
By all means, continue. Find the lie. Dig into transcriptions. Paint through the Hansard archives, reference the minutes of the limited committee, replay all the questions of the last prime ministers … Image frame, if you have to.
What you will not find, to the great dismay of each warrior on the keyboard and the agenda, from Westminster to Westminster in Woking, is only one pro -liveable case of Boris Johnson who intentionally mentally mentalized when he was Prime Minister.
Let's be clear: Boris is a showman. A man of boastful, spirit, Latin quotes and wild blond hair that sometimes moves with the same wonderful chaos as his metaphors. He will waffle, he will escape, he will swell and cart and dance around a direct response like a sympathetic Shakespearean Rogue. But to confuse all this with? It is not journalism. It's theater. And the fact remains … Boris did not lie.
I said it then and I would say it until the day I died, what we had was a witch hunt for political motivation against Boris, disguised as ermine dresses and exercising the vocabulary of false justice. A kangaroo opinion court pretending to be objectivity. The so-called Privileges Committee declared that Boris had intentionally misleading the Chamber and yet supported for real evidence of intention, they produced only pendulum, hypotheses and the kind of mental reading that you expect from a bad mental. They redefined the rules in the middle of the game and modernize their conclusions. They did not find a liar; They built one.
Let me speak clearly: Boris Johnson did not lie in PMQS. He admitted that he may have misunderstood the house on the basis of the information he had at the time. It is far from calculated deception. It is not a lie. It is fallibility, not fraud.
You, dear reader, would have said and do exactly the same. Everyone would have done it.
But the most astonishing part? The media, so quickly declare Boris a liar with a certainty of Confetti-Canon, suddenly became dumb when it comes to Keir Starmer. We are now on tiptoe around the word L as if it were Voldemort. A word too rude for the cocktail circuit, too raw for the BBC subtitles. When the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch recently called Keir Starmer for his blatant lies, was not true? But is it rather dignified?
Drop pretension. Starmer lied. Repeatedly. He lied to obtain the management of work. Anti slow to enter n ° 10. In Lied to win the hearts of unions. Lied to wake up the swing voting in the middle class. Anti tuition fees, on the tax, on green policy, on the clarity of Brexit. Mentity by omission, commission and by contortion. There are no dozens and not hundreds of factual refutations. But the media? Silent. Selectively delicate.
Farmers see it. Companies see it. The retirees freezing during the winter have certainly seen it. Admittedly, each healthy person in Great Britain can feel the difference between Boriss Bluff and the rotation of the Keirs meeting room. One is human imperfection wrapped in charisma. The other is a masked cold calculation in gray and legislative costumes.
Let me be unequivocal: I was personally appointed to the House of Commons about the so-called affair of the Kangaroo court. A citizen trained in the parliamentary file, I could add, without the right of response. And yet, not a single deputy, not a single judge, not even the speaker himself could not indicate a single lie in what I said and what you, the readers of the Conservative post, helped me to present them.
A old -fashioned friend Mine with a brilliant spirit and a lively legal eye posed so perfectly that we have proven that we proved without the shadow of a doubt, the truth remains unshakable: Boris Johnson did not lie in PMQS.
Keep trying to find the lie. Not the bad target, not the spin, not the editorial. The real lie. Show proof. Show the intention. Show somethingNothingMore concrete than the moralizing fumes of a desperate committee of a scalp.
Until then, Boris walks not backed by the Court of Truth … acquitted not by Spin, but by the absence of any proof to condemn. Those who marked him with a liar with an ink entirely and parliamentary sneers? They owe him … not only him, but all this country, apologies. A fort. An audience.
Meanwhile, Keir Starmer … Oh, how lies pour out like confetti during a hollow victory parade. Promises not included are launched as adhesive tape, floating from podiums built on a fiction of a focus group. And yet the media remain stifled. The same moralizing scribes that marked Boris a villain now grimaces with the word “liar” because this time it is their man.
Standard doubles are not only despicable… they are corrosive. The Committee of Privileges, which the temple of parliamentary property was praised, has proven itself as a court of pantomime … more interested in hunting with political scalp than judgment in principle. They folded the rules, vague from the facts and did not do justice, but theater.
It is not only a failure of equity. It is a betrayal of the truth itself.
By Claire Bullivant.
Main image: for illustration purposes only. Image created with AI.
