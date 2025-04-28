Will PM Modi go back to cashmere occupied by Pakistan as revenge for Pahalgam?

Last update: April 28, 2025, 07:00

Indira Gandhis Legacy broke Pakistan in two in 1971 and created Bangladesh. Modis Legacy will he recover Pok? What are the big weapons of India?

India has the arsenal and the ability to do what it wants – and Pakistan was moving away from the Shimla agreement now opens up India doors to walk in Pok, and claim it. (PTI file)

Will there be a large-scale remuneration, a military foray into cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), to claim it, or a surgical strike in the heart of the Pakistani army?

After Uri, we saw the surgical strike on the ground in 2016 on Terror Launchpads and the Balakot 2019 air strike after Pulwama. All eyes are now on how India will punish Pakistan for sending terrorists to kill 26 unarmed tourists in Pahalgam. Something big is on anvil.

India has the arsenal and the ability to do what it wants and Pakistan was moving away from the Shimla agreement now opens up India doors to walk in Pok, and claim it. This could be the heritage of Narendra Modis because the division of Pakistan in two was Indira Gandhis.

With the supersonic gusts and brahmos missiles parked on our aircraft carriers, India can launch a deadly strike on Pakistan even from its own territory.

The terrorists who led Pahalgam's attack and those who conspired for this attack will obtain a greater punishment than they could have imagined. Ab Atankiyon Ki Bachi Kuchi Zameen Ko Bhi Mitti Mein Milane Ka Samay Aa Gaya Hai “were the strong and angry words of Prime Minister Modi last week, promising a great drastic action against Pakistan.

Go after Pak's army

One thing is clear. India considers the Pakistani army and its chief Asim Mnir as the chief accused in the terrorist case of Pahalgam, in particular because of the declaration that Munnir made in the days preceding the terrorist attack.

India has clear evidence of cross -border bonds of the attackers and their association with the Pakistani state and training in Pakistan. Foreign envoys were informed of the same by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar.

On the target, he must therefore be the Pakistani army this time, not just the terrorist camps. India must go after the terror fountain, not just the mounting chain.

Several terrorists have been removed by unidentified armed men in Pakistan in recent years. India also has a close ally in Israel which has shown capacity through Mossad to make secret strikes on its enemies. India is also armed with the support of almost all the great world powers to avenge the Pahalgam terrorist strike.

In the words of the Prime Minister, India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. “”

Soon we could find the words of the primary ministers.

India 5 large weapons

India now has the gusts equipped with the missiles of the French scalp which give us an air combat superiority in the region compared to the Pakistans F-16. India has the brahmos supersonic cruise missile system with a range of 290 km and a speed of 2.8 Mach India Navy Destroyers is equipped with it. India has aircraft carriers such as Ins Vikranto and Ins Vikramithya; Pakistan does not have them. India has MH 60R helicopters, like the one used by the United States in Osama Bin Laden operation, which is used from our naval ships. We also have PINAKA multi-barrical rocket launchers. India has three squadrons of the S-400 Russian manufacturing defense system which is able to impose targets on ranges up to 400 km, can intercept hunting jets, ballistic missiles and drones, making it an essential element of the India defense arsenal.

All this adds significantly to the ability of the India to punish Pakistan since the 2019 Balakot strike. Air on the ground, in the sky.

Sampling this: in 2019, India responded to the terrorist attack of Pulwama with a daring air strike at the bottom of the Balakot Pakistans. The Indian Air Force used 2000 mirage hunting planes armed with Spice-2000 bombs to hit terrorist camps.

The next day, a dramatic dog fight took place. Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman killed a Pakistani F-16 before his own Mig-21 is hit. He was captured, returned later and honored by Vir Chakra.

But Balakot's strike exposed a gapindia needed air superiority fighters that could dominate the region and modern defense systems to shoot down enemy planes entering our territory. Enter the Rafale defense system and S-400.

Between 2020 and 2023, India acquired 36 Rafale Jets from France. Now stationed in Ambala and Hashimara, these peak fighters are loaded with pacific missiles of the scalp and BVR missiles of Météo

With Rafale, the sky of the India has never been better kept.

And with the S-400 system of Russia deployed at our borders, a repetition of the Pakistans offensive in the sky in 2019 can be countered.

In the seas, we have now inspired since 2022, in addition to Ins Vikramithya, only doing us among a handful of countries with several aircraft carriers that can carry out air operations based on carriers and long-range strikes.

They are equipped with the brahmos supersonic cruise missile system, MH 60R helicopters and MIG-29K fighter planes.

This is a decisive advantage for India in naval aviation and sea control capacities Pakistan is currently not intended to correspond directly.

Modi will he recover Pok?

The Pakistans' decision to suspend the Shimla agreement is a Major Gamechanger who could cost Pakistan.

Indeed, the loc is no longer sacred. The loc, created from the war after 1971 after 1971, was to be inviolable under the Shimla agreement. Pakistan by walking away, India is no longer required to respect it.

This could lead to greater military freedom for India along the loc, potentially crossing it during military operations.

Pakistan violated the loc during the Kargil conflict in 1999, and India exercised a reservoir by not crossing it. However, without the Shimla agreement, India can now cross Pok, to Afghanistan.

By putting the Shimla agreement on hold, Pakistan has essentially opened the door to India to modify the status of loc, which could lead to more intense military meetings with the loc becoming a volatile and unpredictable line.

The Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party have often said that the only unfinished company in Pakistan is the return of Pok to India.

India has already pulled diplomatic salvas by taking a break from the industrial water treaty and saying that we are going to fight against each drop of water.

Putting the industrial river treaty in the storage of cold gives India the possibility of launching and taking advantage of its hydroelectric projects such as Kishanganga, Ratle and Pakal Dul in Jammu and Kashmir, and not to use them as well as energy initiatives but also as strategic pressure levers.

Pakistan is clearly shaken and worried. Pakistan called him an act of war.

