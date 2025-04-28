Donald Trump already ruined Christmas





While children are told stories about elves and reindeer, the truth is that hundreds of thousands of people work all year round to make sure Christmas feels magic. Factory employees in China to net of lights on artificial trees with quays to unload toy containers, this vast labor guarantees that Americans can choose from a wide selection of decorations and gifts every December. But all of this is in danger this year while President Donald prevails over disturbing pricing policies threaten to arrest a large part of world trade.

In almost all industries, companies that depend on international trade are waiting for agony while the price of China continues. Some stop their orders, while others rush to find alternative suppliers. The disturbance, which has been dragging for almost a month, is particularly damaging for the industries that take place on strict seasonal production cycles, as for holidays like Christmas. If you miss this sales cycle, you have to wait all year round. No one wants a Christmas tree after Christmas, explains Michael Shaughnessy, main vice-president of supply channels at Balsam Brands, a multinational vacation decoration company.

Companies that sell Christmas ornaments, gifts and toys say to Wired that ARIL is generally the moment when retailers lock their orders and that manufacturing begins. If they cannot start making products soon, they will face a time crisis later in the year, higher shipping rates and could potentially miss their sales window. Consequently, American customers will probably see fewer options on store shelves and will be forced to pay more for their usual Christmas purchases this year.

Things will be more expensive and there will be less choice, explains Jim McCann, the founder of 1-800-Flowers, who sells a wide variety of vacation gifts, greeting cards and food baskets. The retailers will not have to reduce as they have done in the past because there is no reason.

The clock turns

For people in the Christmas sector, work begins for next year at the end of the holidays. Until recently, this supply chain was a well -oiled machine, with all those who exercise their duty at the right time of the year, constructing themselves collectively to the grand festive final.

Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Educational Toy Manufacturer Learning Resources, gave Wired a ventilation of the calendar: place orders and have factories manufactured, the products take three months, then ship them from China to the United States takes two others. This means that if a company aims to make its inventory start to arrive in American warehouses by mid-September to start preparing for the holiday season in December, it must really start working now, in April.

Earlier this month, Woldenberg continued the Trump administration on the prices, alleging that the president has exceeded his authority by introducing such large import rights. We try to defend ourselves and protect our rights, he says. We need help now. The sooner the better. We want them to stop.

Woldenberg predicts that the shelves of toy stores will not necessarily be empty at Christmas, because retailers can rush to find abandoned products or other replacements to fill the void, but they will not necessarily be the items that customers are looking for. It is at this point that the Americans will really discover how a terrible idea was, he said. We had this incredible supply chain once in a millennium, and it was torn without reason.

