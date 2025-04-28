“ People always remember the players who made them feel good ''





The death of Keith Stackpole during the week and the many subsequent tributes that appeared on the roar and elsewhere made me a break to consider that there was a lot to say on Stacky as a man because there was him as a cricket player.

It reminded me of a quote from Wes Hall that I read and I kept as a reminder that spoke to the relationship between what we do and what we are.

“People will always remember great players. But they will really remember those who made them feel good.”

With this in mind, I selected my world XI of cricket players that I just like the best. It struck me at the article planning stage how many such players I chose for reasons other than their prowess on the cricket field.

There was no particular criteria underlying the selection of a player. Generally, it will simply be an article that I have read somewhere, an action that I saw, an interview with the player or a reference to them in an interview with someone else, but certainly for some players, it was just the way they played the game.

As such, this article will be special for me and reflects these values ​​that I hold in the greatest esteem, such as integrity, courage and overcome the adversity to be achieved.

There cannot be such good or bad selections and I recognize that all the players mentioned in the article will be human and although I have listed them for reasons that have influenced me that they would also have defects and weaknesses that may have led other people to keep contrary opinions.

I could not find a strict selected from 1 to 11 in the order of the striker, but I created a side of the best fit.

Dignity – Sir Frank Worrell (C). Has always led himself and his teams with dignity and respect. Worrell and his Antilles treated adversaries as worthy competitors rather than an opposition to disparage.

Statsitity – Bill Woodfull. Despite the pressure to do so, Woodfull refused to fight bodyline in kind because he did not agree with her as a strategy. I also included Harold Larwood in this characteristic to abandon his test career rather than apologize for following the instructions of his captains. Clive Lloyd and Richie Benaud were also included in the extended group from which the final selection was made for this characteristic.

Courage – Colin Cowdrey. This characteristic is not uncommon – Rick McCosker, Allan Border and Graeme Smith very easily come to my mind to have come into play with broken bones. Cowdrey, however, was MCC by name and MCC by nature.

Having endured Lindwall and Miller in the 1950s and broke his arm and continued to beat in the match by Wes Hall who bowl in tandem with Charlie Griffith in the 1960s, he replied to Mike Denness's phone with a “I would love” when he was asked if he came to Australia to fight with Lillee and Thompson in 1974-75.

He opened his suitcase, and he let out a whistle which was the foam rubber padding which he had brought with him in order to counter the formidable duo – he had no illusion for which he was torn from the English winter. And despite the formidable blows, he dug and whipped himself on his way.

How they played the game – Doug Walters. It was probably the most difficult criterion to judge. Players such as VIV and Barry Richards, Mark Waugh, Dennis Lillee, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Wasim Akram, Virender Sehwag, Andy Bichel, Andrew Flintoff, Max Walker, Merv Hughes, Derek Underwood, Alan Knit Bumrah and a crowd have played the game, but I always seem to come back to Dougie like my favorite of all time in this regard.

Inspiration – Allan Border. I really couldn't divide AB of Imran Khan on this criterion. I have always felt that AB could actually have had an average test welfare if he had not had the weight of the Australian team for almost all his career. If he had simply been able to play his natural game as part of a stronger global team without having to prove himself, I always felt that he may have played much more entertainment but shorter and smaller. Imran is missing because AB played in a lower side may seem unfair, but I could not divide both for any other land.

Equity – Adam Gilchrist. I concede that everyone does not believe in walking, and I can easily agree with Peter Roebuck Drier “If you do not work, it necessarily means that you are not out?” But I think it is the reflection of the attitude that a player wraps in his bag of kit on the grounds of the ground. Interestingly, the two players that Gilly beat for this place were also guards of Mrs. Dhoni and Rod Marsh, who both recalled drummers who had been wrongly distributed.

The game is larger than the individual – Richie Benaud. There are, of course, many ego swollen in the exhilarating world of international sport. I have always felt that Richie in all his words and actions as a player, captain, journalist or commentator put the good of the game before him.

Integrity – Wes Hall. It was an area with a huge overlap with the state spirit, dignity, how they played the game, and the game is greater than the individual. Wes seemed to arrive somewhere near the top of each of them but for me first in integrity. His brutal rejection of Bowl of the bodies to the tail, his refusal to do so to an 18 -year -old Doug Walters because “ You are only a boy '' and his strict adhesion to his beliefs, which made it possible to become a religious minister later in life, never hesitated. It seems that with West Indian cricket players that he, Frank Worrell and others have entered politics after their days of play. Depending on his point of view on politicians, this can, of course, be considered a good or a bad thing, but it is probably above many modern players commenting on careers in terms of integrity.

Off the field – Hedley Verity and Tibby Cotter. My admiration for any man who denounces his life for his neighbor is endless. I would not presume a greater value on the sacrifice of one man than another. There have been no others in this list, but it is the two that are most in mind.

Overcoming adversity – Buster Nupen ends in front of Bhagwat Chandrasekar in a photo. Nupen was born in non -test cricket playing in Norway, lost an eye in a childhood accident and was shot dead in both knees in Rand rebellion and yet, in a way, has managed a test career as a quick average bowling player for South Africa and after retirement organized a successful law for 20 years. Chandra had her right arm (bowling arm) paralyzed by polio like a five -year -old boy and couldn't even hold a ball before the age of ten.

Once he was able to hold a bullet, he quickly determined what to do with it and became one of the best what to rotate the legs that the game has seen. His striker was not entirely tied with his bowling alley and he shared the doubtful honor with Chris Martin de Nz to have more test counters than races.

It's just a game – Henry Olonga just beats Countryman Andy Flower for carrying black armbands to cry the death of democracy in native Zimbabwe. The two were prohibited from playing for their country and Olonga entered exile in England. Sometimes it should be remembered that in the end, it is only a game and the tragedy that Zimbabwe suffered the pale fact in insignificance. John Traicos, who is another fascinating chapter in its own right – born in Egypt of Greek parents, he represented South Africa very briefly before the prohibition of apartheid, then Zimbabwe twenty years later in their admission to test cricket before imposing an exile because of the problems in Zimbabwe and settling in Perth.

The other favorites who did not make the final cup included Andy Bichel, Bishen Bedi, Anil Kumble, Inzamam Ul-Haq, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuria.

There may also be surprises that have not done so, but I must admit that the players I have listed above are to the extent that my knowledge is roughly the “Cleanskins” and some of my favorite cricket players of all time, because the players have had faults or do things that sometimes disappointed me. I do not want to appear independently by saying that, as I still hold them in the highest esteem, but I do not always find all to be as sympathetic or admirable as this list.

