



The liberals of all countries unite! Like the anti-liberal powers outside the west become stronger than ever, the assault on everything we defend was joined by the United States. Against this massive attack of anti-liberal nationalists, we need a determined response from liberal internationalists. Canada elections this week can contribute a strong mounted brigade.

A fundamental overview of liberalism is that, if people have to live together in conditions of freedom, power must always be dispersed, counter-examined and controlled. Faced with the raw affirmation of the intimidation of power, whether of Washington, Moscow or Beijing, we must now create compensatory power concentrations. In the long history of liberalism, a free press, the law, the unions, a business community has remained separated from political power, NGOs, research institutions such as universities, civil resistance, multilateral organizations and international alliances have all served alongside multi -party policy and regular free and equitable elections to force men who would be Kings.

By bringing together all those who believe in an individual freedom equal to this fight, we, the liberals, have a problem of our own manufacturing. The policies associated in many peoples minds with liberalism in the past 40 years have themselves fed on the reservoirs of popular discontent which nationalist populists continue to support. Neoliberalism, hyperchargated by globalized financialized capitalism, has led to levels of inequality not seen for a hundred years. An identity policy intended to remedy the historical drawbacks of certain minorities has left many other members of our societies, in particular whites, men, workers and the middle classes feeling culturally and economically neglected. These two approaches were denied on the central liberalism promised, summarized by lucid by the philosopher Ronald Dworkin as equal respect and concern for all.

Neoliberalism has also transformed the most powerful democracy of the worlds into something very close to the oligarchy. The separation of private wealth and public power A precious and fragile innovation of modern liberal democracy has been reversed. Insatiable plutocrats such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are now in favor of Donald Trumps Political Power, while he promotes his and his rich economic interests. With the help of the media and platforms that the control of ratherocrats, Trump persuades many ordinary Americans that their suffering is entirely due to foreigners (immigrants, in China), while in reality, it is more likely to be the fault of people like Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg.

We must therefore fight simultaneously on two fronts: with the enemies of liberalism and the problems created by liberalism itself. Unity will be strength. If we each try to negotiate separately with the intimidators, whether in Washington, Moscow or Beijing, they will take us one by one.

These coalitions of counter-power will be made up of states, but also of actors of civil society and active citizens. At least half of the United States population is with us. Electoral authoritarian states such as Turkey and Hungary also have many potential citizens. The largest global example of applied liberal internationalism, the European Union of 27 countries, will be crucial for the response. The same goes for major individual democracies, notably Great Britain, Canada, Japan and Australia.

We have to do a lot at the same time. The promotion of free trade against the beggar Trumpian is the protectionism of observation is an obvious starting point. It is also easier to say than to do, because mutually beneficial negotiations take time to create. However, there are accessible immediate victories. A trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur group of the States of Latin America is only waiting for ratification by all the parties concerned. Great Britain and the EU should be more ambitious at their next summit on May 19. The EU does not need that no one is involved in order to create a single digital space and unified capital markets, or to develop the European Defense industries, which would also be a neo-Keynesian economic stimulus.

Monopolistic platforms and the mega-rowing of American oligarchs are a danger for all other countries. If the EU was ready to use its regulatory superpower, coordinated with the efforts of other liberal democracies, we could do more to limit them. But regulations and taxation alone are not enough.

Whether in Europe, Canada, Australia or Japan, our entire digital infrastructure is actually American. Imagine one day when your iPhone and iPad have stopped working with your cloud supplier, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Twitter (AKA X-Titter). What would he stay? Tiktok! And Bluesky, you can add, referring to the liberal social platform of choice. But it is also American. It is not only a question of infrastructure. It is about knowing how we create the essential digital sphere for the future of liberal democracy.

Civil society initiatives can also help. Why, for example, we have not already seen a major statement of solidarity with American universities besieged by universities of the liberal world?

The same goes for consumer events. The impact of a largely spontaneous boycott of Tesla Cars pushes Musk to return to his commercial activity, reducing the leisure time which he can devote to the vandalization of the administrative state of his country. Canadians now have the Buybeaver application on their phones, so that they can avoid American manufacturing goods. (I hope they also boycott the Russians.)

It is also a question of combat style. Anti-liberal nationalists use Bloug, we rape it. When they go down, we go high. When they become a monkey, we remain cool. When they lie between their teeth, we hold the facts.

In foreign policy, the most urgent challenge is to save Ukraine, which Trump launches under the bus. The fact that he pushes Ukrainians to abandon even their legal demand to be part of the Ukrainian sovereign territory shows how the support of Ukraine is now essential to defend the fundamental principles of the liberal international order.

What emerges after this hurricane will not be the same as before. It will be transformed both by teaching us of our own mistakes, in order to better resume, and by the revolutionary impact of Trump. A liberal democratic constellation which is not fundamentally guaranteed by the American liberal leviathan, in Princeton's researcher, John Ikenberrys, will be something very different from what we knew between 1945 and 2025.

Even geography will change. Canada, for example, which once seemed in the most pleasant way possible somewhat peripheral in global affairs, comfortably hidden between a friendly America and a frozen Arctic, suddenly resembles a front line. One of the most liberal countries in the world is, alongside Ukraine, one of the most directly threatened by the Trump anti-liberal aggression. And the defrosting of the Arctic is a new major theater in international competition. Fortunately, it seems that Canada will have a government which is not only of liberal nature but also of a combatively liberal nature.

A quarter of a century ago, when the United States was attacked by Islamist terrorists on September 11, 2001, the editor-in-chief of Le Monde wrote a famous banner title: we are all Americans! Today, friends of freedom from around the world should say: we are all Canadians!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/28/donald-trump-beware-global-liberal-fightback-canada

