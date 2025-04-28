Shruti Haasan shares how his life has changed the parents' divorce, from Mercedes to the local





Shruti Haasan is from a family of stars in the film industry in southern India. She is the daughter of the renowned actor, Kamal Haasan and his second wife, Sarika. Therefore, it is easy to think that it had easy things in industry, but that was not the case. Despite popular parents, Shruti faced his just problems after the separation of his parents. In a recent interview, the actress explained how her parents' divorce affected her and transformed her life quickly.

Shruti Haasan reveals that she has lived an uncomfortable life after her parents' divorce

Shruti Haasan recently sat for an interview with Filmfare and discussed certain less known aspects of his life, including the divorce of his parents. For those who do not know, Kamal Haasan and Sarika made the knot in 1988, but were legally separated in 2004, when Shruti grew. She shared that during this phase, her life has spent large mansions and luxury cars with local trains in Mumbai. Contrary to the perception of people, she has lived an uncomfortable life. In his words:

“No, because many people do not know what happened to me before joining the film industry. I was humiliated by life with the separation of my parents. We do not live in the great manor, and when my mother decided to leave, we moved from Chennai to Mumbai. It was not comfortable.”

However, the actress does not feel bad in the experience that changes her life. Instead, she is grateful to have obtained important lessons in her life. Shruti shared this throughout her childhood, she learned from various experiences in her personal life, including the divorce of her parents, testifies to their difficulties and their successes. Sharing her opinions, she said:

“I am happy for these lessons because I learned that you can go from Mercedes to the local train … like very quickly in life. The two are a trip you can learn.”

Shruti Haasan admits that his insecurities made him develop an attitude in his first days

In the same conversation, Shruti Haasan shared that when she decided to enter the entertainment industry, she had already repaired her link with her father, Kamal Haasan, after having moved away from him for a while. At the same time, she continued higher education in music abroad. But despite everything, she felt that she wanted freedom and financial independence in her life. Therefore, she had a little bad attitude, which comes from her insecurity. Recalling time, the actress said:

“When I joined the films, I then reconnected with Appa, and I went to study music abroad. But I always had this sense of I want my own space, and I want to earn my own money and I want my own independence. I was a little attitude, but when I look back, I see that I am not less important.

Shruti Haasan's career so far

Shruti Haasan appeared on the big screen as a child director in his father, Kamal Haasan's film, Hey Ram. It was a brief passage, and after having grown, Shruti obtained several beginnings of beginnings, but she rejected them. The young actress entered films with luck alongside Imran Khan in 2009. Shruti was later in the movies of southern India and Hindi like Anaganaga o Dheerudu, Dil toh Baccha Hai, 7 Aum Arivu, Gabbar Singh, Yevadu, Welcome Back, J-Day and more. She will then be seen in Colie alongside Rajinikanth.

What do you think of Shruti Haasan's revelations about how his life changed after the divorce of his parents?

