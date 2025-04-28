Prime Minister Modi was unleashed by Mallikarjun Kharge for skipping a meeting with a terrorism of Pahalgam

The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Monday, April 28, 2025) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for jumping the meeting of all the parties called to discuss the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which left 26 dead.

Mr. Kharge said that in this hour of crisis, everyone wanted to fight together, but the BJP wanted to spread the venom and divide people.

It is the country's misfortune that when the country's pride was injured, you [PM Modi] Make an electoral speech at the Bihar, he said addressing the Rally of Samvidhan Bachao in Jaipur.

He said the congress had decided to support the government in its action when the country was supreme.

The country is supreme, then come the parties and religion. Everyone should be united for the country, he said, adding that Congress fought for the freedom of countries and that people of people had shed their blood and consecrated their lives to the cause.

Was the Bihar far? The Prime Minister should have come to the meeting of all parties and explained the plan. What help does it need us? He said.

It is the attitude of the BJP and the Prime Minister. For our part, Rahul Gandhi went to Srinagar, met the wounded and spoke to the people …

Mr. Modi did not come to the meeting of all the parties, but he speaks big to have a 56 -inch chest, of having brought the attack back to the house (Ghar Mein Ghuske Marenge)he said.

Mr. Kharge said the country and the Constitution should be protected. It is because of the Constitution of Br Ambedkars that even an ordinary man as a tea seller can become the Prime Minister and a son of the factory like me can become the head of the opposition and the president of the congress, he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he said, Mr. Modi gave inflation and unemployment. These people weaken the country. The 56 -inch trunk has shrunk. In the perspective of the 2014 Lok Sabha Sabha surveys, Mr. Modi had declared that he was taking a 56 -inch trunk to convert the Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat in terms of development.

Lifting improper use of investigative agencies against conference leaders, Kharge said that Congress grows up, these people try to remove it. We are not those that will be deleted. He said that the leaders of the BJP were trying to weaken everyone, but they cannot weaken democracy by placing false cases against people.

Mr. Kharge also asked how the RSS had made properties and buildings. Where did they get money to build buildings of a value of crores and acquire thousands of acres in land, he said.

When the congress meeting took place in Ahmedabad, they put pressure on the charge by depositing an accusation against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the Herald National case, he said.

Whenever Congress grows, they put pressure. We will not undergo the pressure. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. You have no role in independence, but blame the congress for everything. You take the name of God less and abuse congress daily, he said hitting the party in power.

It is their work. We are talking about the country, they talk about division. We are talking about union, they speak of a break. In addition to that, they defer us. Every day, they wake up and abuse Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, he said.

He said no one in the Gandhi family had become a Prime Minister, Vice-Prime Minister or Minister of the Cabinet since 1989.

They (the leaders of the BJP) talk about these (Gandhi family) who are not in power, he said.

Mr. Kharge took a blow on the BJP so as not to have a majority in itself in the Lok Sabha, saying that the two legs of the government were broken. The TDP has become a leg and Nitish Kumar has become the other leg of the government, he said.

Food security, NREGA, rights and education are given by our government. Mr. Modi gave inflation and unemployment. These people weaken the country.

If you have a chance and a time, then develop the country … Work like Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Instead, you wake us up and abuse yourself every day. These people are afraid of congress, he said.

He said the previous government in Congress in Rajasthan had given diets like Chiranjivi Health Insurance Coverage of 25 Lakh, but the BJP government reduced it to 5 Lakh.

They elect such a cm if it is said to sit, it sits and if it is said to get up, it rises. When our head of the opposition went to a temple, a bJp chief washed the temple with ganga water. Is this what BJP or Hinduism teaches? He said.

He said that the dalits and the arrears behind dug wells and ponds but are deprived of their water. They make stone idols, but they are not allowed to touch the idols of the temple.

Mr. Kharge said that Modis 12 major lies included the contribution of black money in 100 days, giving 15 lakh for bank accounts, 2 jobs each year, making petrol and cheaper diesel, doubling farmers' income and MSP warranty.

He said that 30 Lakh vacant stations were lying with the government, but he does not fill them because the dalits and the back lessons will have a chance.

If Mr. Modi had a big heart and a spirit of service, he could have done so, he said.

He said that the PM position is that of a statesman, but Mr. Modi is only criticizing the congress.

He said Rahul Gandhi had released Bharat Jodo Yatra and wondered if there was a courageous person in the BJP who walked from Kanyakumari to Cashmire, and Manipur in Mumbai.

When Rahul Gandhi showed his real force, they worried, he said.

Kharge said nationalism is in the blood of Congress members while BJP members are false people.

He allegedly alleged that the Minister of the Union, Piyush Goyal, had challenged the patriotism of 140 crores of people in the country.

You must all be careful. They can deceive a few people for a few days but cannot deceive all people forever, said Kharge.

The former CM Ashok Gehlot, the chief of the CCP, Govind Singh Dotasra, the former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders also discussed the rally organized in Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.