Donald Trump's approval rating falls to a new bass before 100 days





President Donald Trump's approval rating decreased to a new hollow while he is preparing to mark his first 100 days in power.

According to a Washington Post-ABC Newsos Washington survey, the president’s approval rating has decreased among Americans in general, as well as in key demographic data, including independents and white voters.

Why it matters

The end of the first 100 days of a presidency offers the opportunity to reflect on what the public thinks of Trump and the way in which his policies have been received.

Trump's approval rating is a key indicator of the development of public opinion. A sustained reaction of his first actions as president – which included the implementation of prices and the imposition of a range of decrees – could persuade him to change course or lose political weight.

President Donald Trump at the White House on April 25, 2025, to the president of Washington DC, Donald Trump, at the White House, on April 25, 2025, in Washington DC Ap Photo / Alex Brandon that what to know

According to the new survey, 39% of adult Americans approve of Trump management of the presidency by Trump while 55% disapprove of. In February, 45% approved the president while 53% had negative opinions.

This shows that the proportion of people who approve of Trump decreased by 6%, and the proportion that disapproves increased by 2%.

Meanwhile, 42% of registered voters said they approved Trump compared to the 48% who said they had approved him in February. During this period, the proportion of recorded voters who disapprove of the president increased from 51% to 55%.

The ballot of 2,464 American adults was led between April 18 to 22. It has an error margin of +/- two percentage points.

He reveals that Trump's approval rating is less than any other president spent at 100 days during their first or second term.

Among the whites without university degree, Trump experienced a 10 -point drop. He also lost 13 points among adults under 30 and 11 points among those who say they did not vote in November.

Some 33% of the self -employed, a hinge group that helped Trump secure keys to the White House, said they had approved him, while 58% disapproved. Among the self -employed who lean the Republican, its approval increased from 76% to 63% since February.

This occurs when the president was struck by sustained negative polls. According to a CNBC survey in April of 1,000 Americans, 43% approved the management of the economy by Trump and 55% of 55% – marking the first time that a CNBC survey has shown the president a net negative on the economy.

However, the survey has revealed that the Americans still trust Trump on the Democrats of the Congress from 37 to 30% and that it still grants the support of its republican base.

What people say

President Donald Trump previously said that a survey had shown that he had the “best number of surveys, never” in an article on Truth Social. “Trump's best ballot numbers, thank you!” He wrote, but did not reveal the survey he was referring to.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, previously declared in Newsweek: “Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the tariff situation. It is not only the policy that seems to interrupt voters, but also the apparent lack of strategy, the impulsive decision -making and the incompatible messaging of the White.

Heath Brown, associate professor of public policy at the University of the city of New York, previously said in Newsweek: “The policy of signature of the president in his first 100 days – Introduction of major prices – is unpopular with many Americans, including almost half of the Republicans who think that this will harm the nearby American economy.

What happens next

Public opinion concerning politics and political figures should continue to fluctuate. Any sustained negative survey could affect the Republicans in mid-term elections in November 2026.

