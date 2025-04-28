The turnover of primer conceptions jumped 4,800% after providing tests which were then deemed unfit for public use

Signature time is an independent investigative newspaper funded by readers, apart from the established press system, reporting on “ what papers do not say '' without fear or favor . To support his work, subscribe to the Signature time Printed edition, filled with surveys, news and exclusive analyzes.

A company that was placed on the priority “VIP” pathway for contracts under the last conservative government, saw their profits rise to 178 million after having succeeded in putting pressure on a senior conservative peer to help them obtain a contract for hundreds of millions of pounds of Coronavirus tests which were deemed later unusable.

Financial files reveal that the company based in Southampton, Primer Design LTD, owned by the French mother company Novacyt, had an exceptional year during the first year of Covid. Its turnover in 2019 was 5.5 million, but following the award of two huge VIP contracts of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in 2020, this increased to 273 million 178 million have been declared beneficiaries . Two of the business administrators received bonuses of 8.5 million and 3 million.

The accounts deposited by Primer Design boast that sales increased by more than 4,800% mainly by its contracts from the British government.

The design of primers received its first contract of 63 million April 2020This was followed by an agreement of 406 million September 2020 A two -year contract to provide COVID PCR tests.

According to the analysis of Private eyePrimer Design recorded a beneficiary margin of 65.3% during the first period of covid, which led them to occupy the first place of his league table of profitable pandemic contracts.

Private eye, note that the designs of primers are beneficiary margins Double the most profitable society and creator in the most requested intellectual property world, Apple, and three times that made by Google.

Contracts ended with a disaster, Once the DHSC has judged that the test kits provided by Primer Design are unfit for public use and the lack of the robustness required. The majority of kits have never been used, which made the British government attempted a reimbursement of 145 million people to the design of primers and its parent company, Novacyt, via the British courts.

Two days before winning the contract, the company, which had no previous experience of providing medical equipment, withdrew pizza from its name Russell Scott

The two companies rejected the claims made by the DHSC and tried to counter the pursuit of the government, finally reaching a Rules outside the court in June of last year.

Questions have remained on how the company was able to secure its place on the VIP track. However, documents published at Signature time Now throw new light on this issue.

Novacyt's comfortable relationship with Lord Bethell.

Lord Bethell held three meetings with Novacyt leaders on April 4, 2020 and April 6, 2020 to discuss the company's testing capacity capacity meetings that the conservative peer did not declare until June 2021, about 14 months later, as reported for the first time by the first time Signature time.

However, e-mails disclosed to Signature time Via the law on freedom of information shows that the former Minister of Health, Lord Bethell, was in regular correspondence with Novacyt and Primer Design in the days preceding his first VIP Lane contract in April 2020.

Here is what emails reveal:

After a telephone meeting between Lord Bethell and Novacyt, the firm sent an email to Lord Bethell by joining a memo containing a series of requests where the government can help Novacyt while it begins to increase the requirements of Test COVVI-19. The four -page document requires help on a wide range of questions, including the financial support of the DHSC as well as logistics assistance. The company also suggested that the government could provide an immediate injection of 5 million.

The informal email ended with novacyt officials suggesting to Bethell that Now is the time to light the barbecue and take an hour of sun. E-mail received an answer in half an hour and a follow-up call was organized for the next day.

The cabinet also asked Lord Bethells the number one letter to Novcacyt to recognize the efforts of the staff of Novacyt and Amorce. Bethell forced the same day with a handwritten note embellished from header paper from the Lords room: Reading: On behalf of the DHSC, I would like to thank everyone to Novacyt for the remarkable contribution that you make in the fight against the coronavirus. It is recognized at the highest level. And massively appreciated. Your, Lord Bethell. “”

Novacyt officials put pressure on Lord Bethell directly by e-mail on April 15, 2020 and April 2020 and in the following months concerning the products, he could offer the DHSC, with Bethell noting in response that he had I played this in our recently upgraded system and will come back to you.

Handwritten note sent by Lord Bethell to Novacyt. Photo: DHSC.



Novacyt's supported lobbying efforts borne fruit and, on April 26, 2020, the company received its first, 63 million DHSC contracts, the same day, the company's managers sent an email to Lord Bethell and officials of the office of the cabinet thanking them for your confidence and your support. Bethell replied the next morning by claiming This is really great news.

Do you enjoy this article? Help us produce more Receive the monthly Signature time The newspapers and help support independent and intrepid journalism that breaks stories, shapes the agenda and holds the power to account. Were not financed by a billionaire oligarch or an offshore designer fund. We are counting on our readers to finance our journalism. If you like what we do, please subscribe.

Primer Design LTD and the DHSC were both contacted for comments.