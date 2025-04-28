





Hong Kong

Cnn

–

Chinese chief Xi Jinping did not speak to American President Donald Trump recently, Beijing said on Monday, reiterating that no discussion takes place between the two countries to resolve their tariff war. The declaration of a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an outright rejection of the complaint in an interview with Time Magazine Last week, XI called him, when the two largest economies in the world remain locked in a dispute over the samples of the sky. As far as I know, there was no recent telephone call between the two heads of state, said Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference. I would like to reiterate that China and the United States are not engaged in consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices. China has maintained its difficult public position on the trade war even if Trump has softened its tone last week, saying that the American astronomical prices on Chinese products will become considerably and promising to be very nice to the negotiation table when it is trying to bring Xi to launch discussions. He called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf, Trump said, referring to XI, during the time interview on Friday. Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Xi as an IMI, did not offer details in the time interview on the alleged call with the Chinese chief or when he took place or developed when he was in a hurry by CNN on Friday. I don't want to comment on this, but I spoke to him several times, said Trump in response to CNNS Alayna Treene when leaving the southern lawn to the White House. According to the archives accessible to the public, the last time the two leaders spoke by phone, it was on January 17, a few days before the inauguration of Trumps for his second term. Since last week, Trump has said on several occasions that his administration was discussed with Chinese officials to conclude a trade agreement only for not having denial of Beijing each time. On Friday, a few hours before the interview publication with Time with Time, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the United States not to mislead the public on trade negotiations between the two parties. Apparent Trumps The desire to defuse the trade war was postponed by Beijing, which rather asked the United States to remove all prices on China. Since his return to the White House, Trump has imposed 145% samples from Chinese products, although he has exempted electronics imports such as smartphones and computers from his so-called reciprocal rates. China has raised prices on American imports at 125%, but it has also quietly retreated withdrawals from certain semiconductors manufactured in the United States, according to import agencies, while Beijing is trying to soften the trade war on its very important technological industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/28/china/china-rejects-trump-claim-xi-call-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos