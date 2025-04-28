Pahalgam Security Laps Cost Lives, should worry

His Odisha counterpart, Mohan Majhi, announced RS 20 Lakh as ex -gratia payment for the closest parent of the Prasanta Satpathy accountant. Andhra Pradesh and the governments of Western Bengal have declared RS 10 Lakh each. Other governments have also made similar announcements. Some have added a free job or education to make it more generous.

EThe very time, there is a large tragedy exposing the incompetence of those who direct the country or a state, two things have invariably satisfied for the resignation of the minister concerned and the announcement of ex gratia payments to the families of the victims. The same goes for the Pahalgam terrorist attack during which 26 people were killed. The chief minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, said compensation up to 50 Lakh for the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, one of the victims.

To what extent our politicians can be insensitive and pathetic! Is that how you console mourning wives, parents and children who offer Rs. 5, 10 or 50 Lakh? And they make a public demonstration of what they think is their generosity. Even if they had to offer this money of their own pockets, it is never the moment of the casesthe and the manner of these announcements would always be very insensitive and shameful. There are different ways to help the discreet family without demonstrating. But then, how would our politicians show their magnanimity in the world?

Do they really think that their money offer decreases the sorrow of families? Or is it a concealment for the incompetence of the exemption, which fails the people, whether it is a terrorist attack or a rail accident, or a collapse of the bridge?

Cash for responsibility

Think of their state of mind. Eighteen people died in a stampede at New Delhi station on February 15. The Indian Express reported that in the early hours of February 16, when the families of people killed arrived at the hospital to recover their bodies, they were given RS bundles. 100 and Rs. 500 notes, totaling Rs 10 Lakh.

Indian railways announced RS 10 Lakh for the deceased's parent, Rs 2.5 Lakh with seriously injured and RS 1 Lakh for passengers with minor injuries. It is a surprise to see how government officials could withdraw as much money from the banks within hours of the jostling. The message of governments was clear: to take the money, bring the bodies home and to forget what happened and why.

When I went to claim my mother's body, they insisted that I take compensation. I really want to ask, how did they calculate this number? How do we attach a price to someone's life? Anubhav Sahaywhose mother died in the stampede, said The Indian Express.

The families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack must ask questions similar to what governments advertise with sufficiency the payments of unpredictable. These families must wait until Prime Minister Narendra Modi punished the authors and conspirators beyond their imagination. They can trust him to do it good. But the PM owes them something else too much responsibility for the losses of intelligence and security, which cost their loved ones. They will be disappointed. If at all, one official here and another would be transferred or suspended. Do not expect responsibility at the top.

Read also: Why Nishikant Dubey will not be worried about JP Nadda to deny his attack on Cji Khanna and Sc

THE Chalta-hai governance

Barely fifteen days before the attack on Pahalgam, Minister of the Union at Home What is Shah had declared victory over terrorism. Due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the entire terrorist ecosystem fed by disabled elements to our J&K country was paralyzed, he said after his three-day visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire.

It is no secret that Shah practically manages the territory of the Union. Even Jammu-et-Cachemire police are under the command of the centers. Pahalgam's attack is a big blow in Shah's record as Minister of the Interior of the country. Not that it is the first. To name only a few others: the Delhi 2020 riots during Donald prevail over the first official visit to India and the violence of Manipur. But, of course, Shah is a different case. For the government led by Modi and the Bharatiya Janata party, it is like Ahmed Patel, Pranab Mukherjee, P Chidambaram and Ak Antony in one. He practically directs the government.

No wonder, he also works hard for stand in shapeConsecrating two hours of training for his body and six hours of sleep for his brain, as he disclosed it during an event organized by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi, a few days before the attack on Pahalgam.

It will not be fair to request Shah's responsibility for internal security failures when he must ensure the victory of the BJPS in each election of municipal companies at assemblies and in parliament.

In addition, research or repair of responsibility has never been the style of Modi governments. Because it would mean that the government made a mistake. What if the PM begins to correct the responsibility on the ministers, where would the mass stop? From Doklam to Galwan, Manipur in Pahalgam, frequent train accidents at a high -speed train missing even after 11 years of power, a massive time and cost exceeding in the flagship project of Bharatmala and the implementation of its phase II, the work codes awaiting the abandoned promise are longer every day. The ministers will not do so, but what happens if they turn around and ask them why they should be punished when all the decisions are made by the Prime Ministers office?

The reluctance to seek and fix the responsibility is therefore understandable. But what should worry him is that peoples push weariness and frustration with regard to complacency and Chalta-hai The attitude in government is now on the verge of arrogance. Pahalgam's gaps were only the last proof of this state of mind, still causing so many deaths. PM Modi can be in teflon or even in titanium coating, but the surface begins to show cracks and holes, because the patience of peoples with the lack of responsibility is wear out.

DK Singh is a political editor at Theprint. Il tweet @ dksingh73. The views are personal.

(Edited by Ratan Priya)