Trump marks the first 100 days in power





The Senate's permanent subcommittee on surveys alleys that Elon Musk could avoid at least $ 2.37 billion in potential financial responsibility due to its influence on government agencies and federal labor reductions by the Department of Government Effectiveness of the Administration.

The 44 -page memo alleys that with radical access to the confidential and sensitive data of the Americas through Doge, Mr. Musk and his businesses should obtain a competitive advantage unequaled by the worst exchange of initiates.

The line through the connection of Mr. Musks's many decisions seems to be self-enrichment and avoid what he perceives as obstacles to advance his interests, “alleges the memo.” The position of the musks can allow him to escape surveillance, to derail the surveys and to make disputes the disputes each time he chooses in his terms and his command.

From the inauguration of Trump, Musk and his companies were subject to at least 65 real or potential actions of 11 different federal agencies, according to the memo.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-CONN., Sub-comeding classification member, sent letters to the five companies belonging to Musk Spacex, Tesla, Neuralink, Boring Company and XAI facing monitoring of the federal government, asking everyone to provide information on all federal surveys, disputes or regulatory procedures; A detailed explanation of the measures taken to prevent the work of musks from affecting these questions; And all information on non -public agencies concerning the questions that have been given to Musk or the company.

By exhausting and reducing surveillance organizations through generalized layoffs, financing reductions and disturbing directives, DOGE can allow Mr. Musk companies to avoid legal responsibility, “writes Blumenthal.

Musk and a Doge representatives did not immediately respond to NBC News comments on memo.

The director of communications of the White House, Stephen Cheung, said in a statement that Musk “had never used his position for a personal or financial gain, and any assertion is otherwise completely false and defamatory”. Referring to Blumenthal, “he added:” Dick clearly suffers from a debilitating and insufficient Trump disturbance syndrome which has withered his brain to the point that hell continues to peddle lies as he did with his service record made in Vietnam.

The memo indicates that the alleged $ 2.37 billion in financial exhibitions from federal surveys and disputes extend on several agencies, including questions such as racial harassment attests in Fremont, California; Discriminatory hiring practices presumed by SpaceX; False or misleading declarations on the characteristics of the automatic pilot and self-limited and the fact of not disclosing the risks of solar panels for shareholders by Tesla; And alleged deceived statements on the violations of Neuralink.

The Memo calls Trump, executive departments and regulatory organizations to take coordinated measures to combat Elon Musks threatens the integrity of federal governance, in particular by responding to the requests of the Congress linked to the muscles of muscas to determine whether appropriate measures were or are in place to prevent the undue influence, and the initiates of the independent audits of all the contracts inductive, and initiates of independent audits of independent audits of independent audits of major government contracts and businesses.

No one, no matter how high the law is, is above the law, concludes the memo. Risk less than decisive, immediate and collective actions risks America to become a spectator to surrender to the modern public power of the oligarchy in private hands.

