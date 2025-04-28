



A supporter signaled a Canadian flag at a campaign rally for Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Tuesday, April 8. Carney said that President Trump's pricing policy is an act of economic auto-bag that pushes the United States in a slowdown. Gavin John / Bloomberg via Getty Images Hide Legend

Edmonton, Canada at the start of the year, it was almost sure that Pierre Hairy, the head of the Canada Conservative Party, is said to be the next Canadian Prime Minister. After almost a decade of Justin Trudeau, leading Canada and the Liberal Party, friends and enemies had a growing disdain for the Prime Minister of the time.

Then, in rapid succession, Trudeau resigned, Donald Trump became American president, threatened Canada's sovereignty and signed a decree implementing prices on imported Canadian goods. The Liberal Party of Canada obtained a new leader, Mark Carney. And prices have sent markets to a fall.

The 25 points of 25 points of 25 points in the ballot boxes for the Conservatives has disintegrated in mid-March. Now when Canadians go to the polls on Monday, the Liberal Party is expected to win a fourth term.

This is all you need to know about an election that has been shot by a politician who is not even the Canadian Trump.

Candidates

There are four major political parties with candidates in the running for the post of Prime Minister, including the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh and the Qubcois Bloc, led by Yves-Franois Blanchet.

But it is essentially a race of two men between Carney of the Liberals and the Conservatives.

Carney, sixty, is the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England and a political novice. But many Canadians see his career decorated in banking services and the private sector as an asset experience necessary to withstand Trump.

David COLETTO, founder and CEO of the Canadian Survey Company Abacus Data, says that the reverse of the hairy has benefited Carney.

“Mark Carney emerged at a time when I think that more and more Canadians were looking for someone with his experience, with his behavior, with his approach to politics. It was a large part of the moment.”

Before the inauguration of Trump, the style of populist policy of Hairy Hairy Tonguet was considered the change that Canada needed. But now that Trump's pricing threats come true, many voters have moved away from the leader of the 45 -year -old conservatives, according to Robert Huish, professor of social sciences at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“Many people in Canada have associated a large part of the language, a large part of the terminology, the words of speech, which Pierre Hairy is using exactly what Donald Trump said in recent years,” he told NPR.

“Canada first, migration is a bad thing. Strong borders. Budget cuts. Everything you hear Trump in a way, Hairyvre has really adapted.”

The head of the Canadian Liberal Party and Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the conservative chief of the opposition Pierre Poilievre are seen during a campaign stop in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on April 25. Artur Widak / Nurphoto via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Artur Widak / Nurphoto via Getty Images Influence of Trump on the election of Canada

This election is considered the most important in a generation for Canadians, and it was largely defined by the question which is the right man to resist Donald Trump? Will it be the Carney or the Conservatives of the Liberal Hairy?

“There is a level of confidence that has been lost between Ottawa and Washington which will be difficult to repair,” said Jared Wesley, political scientist at the University of Alberta. “I do not think that the Canada-US relationship will come back to the way it was without major change in the approach of leadership.”

Trump moved the whole issue of the ballot. Canadian pride rises to a record level. There was the threat of Trump to transform Canada into a 51st state and to make fun of the Minister of the time, Justin Trudeau. Then came the prices. As a result, it is born a national movement to avoid buying American products and Canadians cancel trips south of the mass border. Canada is united against one man. Donald Trump.

The first time that candidate Jessica Fancy-Landry presents himself as liberal in a small district of the maritime province in Nova Scotia.

“People know that this is a historical election,” she told NPR, “I don't think there has never been an election that means more for Canada.”

Hundreds gathered at Nathan Phillips Square to protest the rhetoric of President Trump about Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States, at Toronto City Hall on March 22. Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images Beyond Trump What are the other electoral problems?

Before Trump's second term, the cost of living and the national housing affiliation crisis exceeded voting problems. Hairyvre had a strong base with men of generation Z due to the question of affordability at home.

During one of the greatest gatherings of hairy countryside in Nisku, Alberta, NPR met the Bentley and Teagan Reimer – first and second federal voters. They attended the rally with their mother and talked about the fear of not being able to afford their own houses.

“The economic climate at the moment is somehow downhill, if there is something we can do to change this and bring it back,” explains Bentley.

Whatever the part that wins the elections on Monday, faced with economic times that are difficult to come together as a rather than regional country, will remain an absolute priority.

“National unity will be a major problem for the Prime Minister, no matter who wins,” explains Wesley.

Canadian election – nuts and bolts

In the parliamentary system of the first step in Canada, voters do not directly vote their ballots to elect a Prime Minister. Instead, each citizen votes for a candidate of a political party to be a member of the Parliament in one of the 343 districts of the country – or electoral districts. Then, the leader of the political party who won the most seats in the House of Commons becomes the Prime Minister of the country.

With six time zones in Canada, survey hours differ, but most surveys end at 9:30 p.m. and elections will be known later on Monday evening,

And then the one who wins faces his first task to find a path to go with the leader of their unpredictable neighbor from the South.

