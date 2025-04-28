Popular Hindi films on Sonyliv to broadcast now





Sonyliv offers a variety of content for ages. From romantic films to action thrillers, the platform has a lot that can be appreciated at any time. From Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Piku from Deepika Padukone to Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut Katti Batti, broadcast popular Bollywood movies on Sonyliv via Ottplay Premium of your home.

Popular Bollywood Movies to broadcast on Ottplay Premium

fig

Piku talks about Piku Banerjee (Deepika Padukone), an architect, and his elderly father, Bhashkor (Amitabh Bachchan), who suffers from chronic constipation. The story follows their relationship, their road trip to Kolkata and Piku's efforts to balance his life with the requests of his father. The film also features the deceased actor Irrfan Khan in the role of Rana Chaudhary.

Katti beaten

The film revolves around the unconventional love story of the artistic student Payal (Kangana Ranaut) and the architect Madhav “Maddie” Kabra (Imran Khan). They fell in love with the university and started a residence relationship for five years. However, Payal left Maddy because of their ideological differences.

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in PK

He follows the story of an extraterrestrial named PK (Aamir Khan) who lands on earth and begins his journey to understand human behavior and faith. History highlights the themes of faith, religion and cultural differences using satire and humor to criticize social norms. The film also features Anushka Sharma and the late actor Sushazing Singh Rajput.

Kadakh

Kadakh is the story of a married couple who organizes a Diwali party, just when their life takes a horrible turn. The film explores the themes of relationships, secrets, betrayal and the darkest sides of social rallies. He features Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Kalki Koechlin, Rajat Kapoor and others.

Bhonsle

This political drama follows Ganpat Bhonsle (Manoj Bajpayee), a retired police officer in Mumbai, while he faces the wave of discrimination against migrants from northern India in his community. The film explores the themes of kinship, caste and the struggle for social justice within a microcosm of Indian society.

