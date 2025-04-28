Attack of Pahalgam: Rajnath Singh Briefs PM on Pahalgam ops in a 40 -minute closed -closed -door meeting





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed it of current security operations and provisions In Jammu-et-Cachemire after the murderous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 dead civilians. The closed -door meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, occurred in the middle of a series of intensified security operations in the region, where the forces make raids on the houses of the terrorists and their associates. Before meeting the Prime Minister, Singh visited South Block, where he received a briefing detailed by the army chief on the field situation in Kashmir, in particular at Pahalgam, who was at the center of the last security efforts. The strike of April 22, which killed 25 tourists and a cashmere room, sparked a generalized indicator both in India and abroad. Quoting “cross -border links” on the attack, the Indian authorities have promised a strong and decisive response. Sunday, in his 121st radio speech “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Modi assured the country that justice would be done. “The authors and conspirators of the Pahalgam attack will be served with the most severe response,” he said. “The whole world is held with 140 Indian crores in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will obtain justice and that justice will be done.” In his radio address, Prime Minister Modi condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attackSaying that it was a desperate attempt at the enemies of the cashmere and the nation to derail the remarkable progress of the region. Saying that the attack on Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who “patronize terrorism”, Prime Minister Modi said: “At a time when peace returned to cashmere, there was a dynamism in schools and colleges, democracy was strengthened, there was an increase in tourism and new opportunities generated for young people, but the enemies of Jammu and Cashmere and the country did not like it. The terrorists want to destroy the cashmere.” The security forces, on the other hand, intensified their efforts on the ground, launching targeted raids against alleged terrorists and their network of supporters through Jammu-et-Cachemire. Posted by: Nakul Ahuja Posted on: April 28, 2025 Settle

