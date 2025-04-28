Trump, Saquon Barkley drags in New Jersey





You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley's balloon, was spotted with President Donald Trump in his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday, one day before the team visited the White House.

A photo that toured social networks showed that Barkley was sitting in Trumps on the left. There were at least a dozen hats “Make America Great Again” seated on the table directly in front of the champion of the Super Bowl NFL Star and the President.

Click here for more sports cover on Foxnews.com

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley (Images of Bill Streicher-Imagn)

He returned to Washington with Trump.

The appearance of Barkleys with Trump occurred a few days after Jalen Hurts raised his eyebrows while he was silent on a question of knowing if he would visit the White House with the team to celebrate his Super Bowl championship.

Appearing on the red carpet for the 2025 Time100 gala in New York Thursday evening, Hurts was asked if he had planned to visit the White House for the official visit next week on Monday.

“Um,” said Hurts before looking around. He never answered the question because the interviewer thanked him for his time.

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

The NFL tries to send a message to Sheder Sanders, father with a project slide, known as the ex-star of the NFL

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in early March that an invitation from the president had been sent and that the team had “accepted with enthusiasm”. This followed the Eagles decision not to attend the White House in 2018 after winning the Super Bowl franchises.

Meanwhile, Trump canceled the invitation to welcome Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit due to his previous criticisms on the demonstrations of the national anthem.

But this month, the owner of the Eagles team, Jeffrey Lurie, called “a secular tradition” that the team was waiting impatiently.

Hurts did not have exactly an elegant statement on Trumps' decision to visit New Orleans for the Super Bowl Lix.

Meanwhile, Barkley was at the top of JP Morgan Tech 100 this month, to whom Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended her husband Jared Kushner, their son, Theodore, and Jared's brother Joshua.

According to a new study, President Trump answered more than 1,000 questions from journalists during his first month in power. (Tierney L. Images Cross / Getty)

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

“I had an incredible time at the top of JP Morgan Tech 100! I want to make a cry in Madhu for having brought me out. I also want to make a cry to all those who made him incredible,” Barkley posted on X at the time.

Fox News Paulina DEDAJ contributed to this report.

Follow the Fox News Digital Sports Coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddles Newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is editor -in -chief of Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/eagles-saquon-barkley-hangs-out-trump-after-teammate-dodges-question-white-house-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos