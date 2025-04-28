At the Solo Sheikh Zayed mosque, it is possible





Solo (Kemenag) ——- The Minister of Religion Nazarudin Umar attended the commemoration of Nuzulul Koran at the Grande Mosque Solayed Solo, as well as to give to Tausyiyah. This activity was also organized as a commemoration of Harre Sheikh Zayed. The Minister of Religion, Nasaruddin Umar, said that the Koran still serves the people according to his time. “Al-Qur'an still serves people of his time. Now, what happened at that time, the terrible al-Quran turned out to be in the article of the Intelligence (AI) era capable of satisfying the intellectuals of modern society now,” said the Minister of Religion Nasaruddin Umar, the commemoration of Nuzulul Qur'an and Zayed Humanitarian, Tuesday, (3/18/2025). The Koran is revealed, to use humanity. The Koran is a letter to invite and at the same time enter its surgery. For those who practice the Koran, we will surely meet his lovers in heaven, continue to Menag Nasaruddin Umar. According to the Minister of Religion Nasaruddin Umar, the Koran not only gave instructions at that time, but also to provide instructions until the end of time. Because the Koran is the last sacred book revealed by Allah Swt. The Koran was able to provide emotional and intellectual satisfaction to the community at the time in the cities of Mecca and Medina. The phase after the Al-Qiran phase is able to satisfy humans. Many famous scientists in Islam their references are the sciences of the Koran or the Laduni, said the Minister of Religion Nasaruddin Umar. Nuzulul Koran Night at the great solo mosque Sheikh Zayed was aware of the 7th president of Ri Joko Widodo (Jokowi), ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Indonesia, he Abdulla Salim Aldaheri; Ambassador of the Moroccan kingdom in Indonesia, he Mr. Ouadia Benabdellah; Ambassador of Bahrain in the Republic of Indonesia, he Ahmed Abdulla Alhajeri; Jordanian ambassador in the Republic of Indonesia, he Sudqi Al Omoush; Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Republic of Indonesia, he Abdul Monem Annan; Bosnia and Herzegovina ambassador in the Republic of Indonesia, he armin Limo; Azerbaijan Ambassador in the Republic of Indonesia, he Ramil Rzayev; Director of project management and program for the ZAYED Foundation for social and humanitarian activities, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Zaidi; Actor project and program manager of the Zayed Foundation, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Zaidi (actor project and program manager of the Zayed Foundation. The event was also open to the public and also seemed to be present in the officials of the Solo city, as well as solo leaders and in the surrounding community, and a number of other honorary guests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kemenag.go.id/foto/di-masjid-raya-sheikh-zayed-solo–menag-ungkap-kedahsyatan-al-quran-dalam-kehidupan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos