India-Us Trade Deal: PM Modi will never compromise the interests of our farmers, explains Suresh Prabhu

While India and the United States are negotiating a trade agreement, concerns arise concerning the potential requests of the United States for access to the agricultural and dairy products of India. However, Suresh Prabhu, President of the Indian Food and Agriculture Chamber (ICFA), believes that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will protect the interests of Indian farmers. In a freewheeling conversation with And digitalThe former Minister of Union, Suresh Prabhu, also underlines the need for meticulous management of genetically modified technologies (GM), which can stimulate agricultural productivity but also install ecological risks. While GM Tech could help meet the challenges of food security in India, Prabhu highlights the importance of in -depth scientific and ecological research to understand its implications before implementation. Edited extracts:I have dealt with trade problems earlier with the United States as an India Minister of Commerce, and access to agriculture is a key problem. I am sure that our PM is very aware of the situation. It will never compromise the interests of our agricultural and dairy farmers.

And: India September 2024 Import hike on vegetable oils aimed at supporting local farmers, but interior prices have not responded as planned. Despite the increase in rights, the prices of soybeans and peanuts have dropped below the minimum support price (MSP), not benefiting farmers as expected. What is the reason behind this?

SP: You should be very aware of the fact that the commercial policies and the intervention we make are treated very judiciously, carefully and calibrated in a way that will protect the two interests of farmers and consumers. Over time, we have seen that certain products and products are extremely sensitive from the point of view of the two stakeholders.

During my mandate as Minister of Commerce and Industry, we formulated and obtained the approval of the cabinet for an agricultural export policy. Policy was aimed at treating surplus production, which can disrupt prices, because increased production does not automatically result in higher consumption. When surplus production and consumption do not follow the pace, prices tend to lower, which has an impact on farmers. In the case of vegetable oils, it is a staple food in cooking for everyone, so the protection of farmers' interests while meeting the needs of consumers is crucial. So we had to follow constantly to find out what effect these tasks have. There are market intervention programs that must be carried out very carefully. So, if the prices fall below the MSP, this indicates that farmers do not even recover their production costs. This is a very important question that requires attention.And: Why is India with self -sufficiency in edible oils and legumes? A section of agricultural economists suggests that India should adopt GM varieties to reach self -sufficiency. What are your opinions?

SP: GM interventions require careful manipulation; Appropriate studies and understanding are essential before adopting such technology. GM technology can increase agricultural productivity, but also presents long -term potential risks for ecosystem. Since GM cultures are not natural, they can have unexpected consequences on other cultures, the environment and the ecosystem as a whole; In -depth understanding and prudence are essential.

We cannot rush into decisions without in -depth studies. In addition, as a country with only 2.2% of the world's land and a limited arable area, we are faced with increasing demands resulting from population growth and increased consumption as poverty levels decrease.

While demand increases due to population growth and increased consumption, GM technology can help meet food security challenges. However, it is crucial to conducting in -depth scientific and ecological studies to understand its implications before adoption, which is why we launched research in 1998.

And: Some agri-experts think that the MSP provides a vital safety net to farmers by guaranteeing the minimum prices of cultures, protecting them from market volatility. Others argue that the MSP mitigates only the risk of price, leaving the risks of production and market not treated. What is your opinion on the MSP in agriculture in India?

SP: MSP is a vital political tool, but it must be completed by other support systems. An appropriate storage system and an agro-transformation infrastructure can help stabilize prices and support farmers. For example, onion prices highlight the need for better market support mechanisms to avoid extreme price fluctuations that can have devastating effects on farmers.

The problem of onion prices highlights the disconnection between the interests of farmers and the concerns of the middle class. Although price peaks affect consumers, farmers also suffer when prices drop. What is necessary are systemic solutions such as storage and storage to stabilize prices, benefiting in the long term to farmers and consumers.

The MSP is crucial as a reference price and income insured for farmers, attenuating risks in a sector intrinsically subject to risks such as agriculture, in particular with climate change. However, MSP alone is not enough; Additional measures such as cold storage, storage and technology can further support farmers. Initiatives such as the cold storage project in Lasalgaon, a large area of ​​onion culture, show how targeted interventions can make a difference.

And. The centers try to implement the three agricultural laws in 2020 met with strong opposition from farmers, which led to a one -year demonstration. Finally, the government was forced to repeal the laws in 2021, recognizing the concerns of farmers. What measures should the government take to involve farmers on board?

SP: A large challenge that farmers are confronted with limited access to the market, partly due to legislative obstacles such as agricultural market committees (APMC). Although the APMCs aimed to ensure better prices, their monopolistic nature has often bothered farmers. Allowing farmers to sell their products at their price and their favorite location could be a key solution, as various committees suggest.

Any significant change, such as the APMC reform, requires an in -depth commitment to stakeholders. I remember my experience as Minister of Power, where we led 1,500 roadshows before introducing the law on electricity. This in -depth consultation has led to a unanimous adoption of the law, demonstrating the importance of inclusive dialogue.

The reforms should prioritize the interests of farmers and engage them in the process to ensure better results. By taking farmers on board, we can strengthen confidence and create more effective solutions.

And: India, small and fragmented land properties pose important challenges to the implementation of large -scale sustainable agricultural practices such as crop rotation, agroforestry and precision agriculture. What should be done in such a scenario?

SP: Land fragmentation is an inevitable reality due to family growth while the land remains fixed. The challenge lies in the development of technologies that improve productivity and production on these small assets. This requires in -depth understanding of soil health and tailor -made solutions to maximize efficiency.

The soil is the backbone of fertility, not only the earth itself. The preservation of the topsoil is crucial, in particular on fragmented land funds, where the objective is to maximize production without degrading the soil. Soil safety is directly linked to food security; Without healthy soil, food security is inaccessible. However, while we deprive the safety of water, energy and borders, soil safety is often overlooked. It is time to take the preservation of the soils seriously.

And: The overputization of chemical contributions in Indian agriculture has caused serious environmental consequences, including soil degradation, loss of biodiversity and water contamination. According to the ICAR, around 30% of indiat agricultural land is degraded due to excessive chemical use, stressing the need for lasting practices. What should it be done without affecting productivity, which is still necessary to be increased?

SP: The judicious use of chemical fertilizers is crucial. The India NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) ratio is unbalanced due to excessive use of urea. A balanced approach to fertilizer application is necessary to maintain soil health and ensure sustainable agriculture rather than completely eliminating chemical fertilizers.

And: India is facing major post-harvest losses due to inadequate storage, poor transport and ineffective supply chains. These losses hamper the ability of farmers to invest in sustainable practices and have an impact on their profitability. How to strengthen infrastructure in agriculture?

SP: The figure often cited by 30% after the loss of harvest has no clear origin, but the emphasis should be placed on the reduction of these losses regardless of the exact number. Improving infrastructure to effectively link farms to markets can play a key role in minimizing post-harvest losses.

The treatment of agricultural products can help reduce losses and add value, but it is essential to distinguish between added transformation and unhealthy processed foods. Emphasis should be placed on the development of treatment methods that benefit farmers without compromising consumers' health.

