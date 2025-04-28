Politics
Is it the absence of Weidongs linked to the XIS military purge? First post
In China, senior officials continue to disappear. The last instance is that of He Weidong, a Chinese general, who missed another high -level rally last Friday (April 25). Earlier, he had missed the event of tree plants on the outskirts of the Beijing capital an annual spring tradition for the military leaders of the country covering more than four decades.
The absence of the two important events is part of an increasing scheme where Chinese military officials disappear. Many report that the disappearance of these personalities is part of the purge of President Xi Jinpings of the best ranks of the military.
Let’s take a closer look at which is exactly him and the growing number of missing military officials in China.
He has the absence felt
Last Friday (April 25), which is the second vice-president of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) and one of the 24 members of the Party Communist Partburo, was absent for a first political rally of the Politburo study session chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Earlier, the absence was felt at a two -level working conference on neighborhood diplomacy on April 9. He also disappeared in a voluntary trees planting event in April to which he attended last year.
The state media had also pointed out that he was not present at the symposium, which marked the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the anti-execution law on March 14.
It was last seen on March 11 at the closing ceremony of the National Congress of Peoples, the Parliament of Chinas.
Everything about him Weidong
For those who do not know, he is a senior Chinese administration official and has occupied roles in the peoples' liberation army in the past three decades. In 2013, he was appointed commander of the Jiangsu provincial military district and a year later, became the commander of the Shanghai garrison.
In 2016, he was appointed deputy commander and commander of the Western theater Command where he was deputy secretary of the army committee party. In October 2022, XI appointed him as vice-president of the Central Military Commission. Many had declared that it was an unusual decision to appoint someone vice-president without going through the 200 best members of the central committee in the party's hierarchy.
However, he is considered to be close to President XI and, according to a report by Nikkei, considered as a member of the Fujian faction of the management of Xis.
Chinese officials and their act of disappearance
The absence of him, according to Chinese experts and observers, is part of the president XIS Anti-corruption Drive. In recent times, the Chinese chief has removed a long line of officials for an alleged corruption. But there is no confirmation on the same thing.
However, Neil Thomas, an expert in Chinese elite policy in Asia Society Policy Institute, told the Financial time This purge would be the first of a vice-president in uniform in service of the CMC since the general, it was a long time in 1967.
XIS purge of senior officials dates back more than two years. Last year, XI had dismissed Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, both Ministers of Defense. Wei played the role between 2018 and March 2023 and was replaced by Li. Li disappeared from the public's view in a few months and was dismissed in October 2023, becoming the shortest defense minister in the countries.
The two men had seriously harmed the party's work, the development of the defense and the image of the senior leaders, a report by the Central Military Commission (CMC), said the best military organization in Chinas, in the first official explanation of Sudden Lis of withdrawal.
Interestingly, Dong Jun, who succeeded Li in December and was the first chief of the navy in the role, was also the subject of an investigation for corruption.
Another high -level disappearance followed by a dismissal was that of the former Foreign Minister of Chinas Qin Gang, who disappeared from the public view in June 2023 months after taking the post. He was then moved as Minister of Foreign Affairs a month later.
Other officials also committed the act of disappearance. For example, Gen Wang Chunning, commander of the armed police forces of the people. According to a Nikkei Report, Chunning disappeared from the central scene some time ago, missing many key meetings.
Other similar examples are the force commander force Li Qiaoming and the naval commissioner Pla Yuan Huazhi, who would have disappeared last December.
In 2023, General Li Yuchao, commander of the rocket force of the Peoples Liberation Army, and his assistant, General Liu Guangbin, also disappeared with XI by ordering their replacements in August. The Chinese president then appointed Wang Houbin, deputy commander of the PLA Navy since 2020, at the head of the Rocket Force. In addition, Xu Xisheng, Officer of the Air Force and member of the Central Party Committee, was appointed new political commissioner of rockets.
That's not all. In July 2022, Xiao Yaqing, which led the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies, disappeared from public view. Three weeks later, the state media said it was the survey for corruption.
With agency entries
