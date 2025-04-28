6 moments Jokowi attend the funeral of Pope Francis who was under the spotlight





Jakarta, insertlive – The moment of Jokowi with other presidential messengers attended the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican in the middle of public spotlights. In a viral video on the X / Twitter page, Jokowi seemed to stand with world leaders. However, the former President of the Republic of Indonesia seemed silent in the midst of other world leaders to discuss and speak to each other. Citizen also considered that Jokowi was “dissected” the leaders of other countries.

“”He was ignored, right?“Sindir account x named @pancaphutabarat on Monday (28/4). So what is Jokowi's moment to attend the funeral of Pope Francis? Come on, take a look below. 1. The special envoy of President Prabowo attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Friday (25/4). They were greeted by the Indonesian ambassador to the Vatican Michael Trias Kuncahyono and the Indonesian ambassador for Italy Junimart Girsang. Four special envoys from President Prabowo suffered to attend Pope Francis funeral arrived in Rome on Friday (25/4) morning. Including the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ./ Photo: (Hari Patriadi / Kbri Holy Throne) Four special envoys from President Prabowo suffered to attend Pope Francis funeral arrived in Rome on Friday (25/4) morning. Including the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ./ Photo: (Hari Patriadi / Kbri Holy Throne) 2. Four special delegates of President Prabowo suffered, namely Joko Widodo, the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Aquinah Djiwando, and president of the host committee of Francis Pope in Indonesia 2024 Ignatius Jonan. Four special envoys from President Prabowo suffered to attend Pope Francis funeral arrived in Rome on Friday (25/4) morning. Including the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ./ Photo: (Hari Patriadi / Kbri Holy Throne) Four special envoys from President Prabowo suffered to attend Pope Francis funeral arrived in Rome on Friday (25/4) morning. Including the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ./ Photo: (Hari Patriadi / Kbri Holy Throne) 3. Jokowibersama The four special delegates of President Prabowo arrived at Santo Peter Vatican on Saturday (26/4). In the download, Jokowi wore black costumes and traffic jams. Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis / Photo: Instagram.com/jokowi Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis / Photo: Instagram.com/jokowi 4. Before the funeral, Jokowi also took the time to pray near the coffin of Pope Francis. Him, raising his hands. Jokowi moment attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Santo Petrus (the Instagram video of Doc. Jokowi Skass Jokowi moment attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Santo Petrus (the Instagram video of Doc. Jokowi Skass 5. After praying, Jokowi immediately entered the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore. He had met and shakes the hand of French President Emmanuel Macron. Jokowi met Emmanuel Macron when he attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Santo Petrus (Dok. Jokowi met Emmanuel Macron when he attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Santo Petrus (Dok. 6. By far, Jokowi seemed to be held at the front of the funeral of Pope Francis. He seemed concentrated during the event. This moment is viral and becomes a subject of public discussion. The moment of Jokowi is in a series of leaders of other countries when they attend the funeral of Pope Francis (doc. The moment of Jokowi is in a series of leaders of other countries when they attend the funeral of Pope Francis (doc. (Na / dia)









Watch the following video:







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insertlive.com/hot-gossip/20250428194836-7-365566/6-momen-jokowi-hadiri-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus-yang-jadi-sorotan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos