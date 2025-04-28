



Come back with me, if you want, to one of the many dramas Trump who has dominated the last two weeks, if the president would dismiss the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell. Supposedly President Donald Trump was preparing to do so because he was not satisfied with the way Powell directed the Fed to respond to Trumps' prices, but Trump announced on Tuesday that he did not intend to dismiss Powell after all, closing a depressing loop with a scandalous and ultimately humid maneuver.

This loop is now a standard operational procedure of the most chaotic white house in American history. In fact, it seems that it is more or less the only decision of this iteration of Trump, the one he deploys against everyone in Canada at Harvard University. And it is strangely similar to the concept of nuclear strategy to degenerate to defuse using an act of shocking aggression to convince an opponent to negotiate your conditions.

In the nuclear strategy, the climbing of defusing is part of the passage of the old doctrine of the assured mutual destruction which govern the American policy at the start of the Cold War to a more flexible policy which tries to ensure a nuclear exchange which does not necessarily stimulate control in Armageddon. Instead of a single trigger that would plunge the world into a nuclear holocaust, theorists like Herman Kahn imagined a climbing scale that decision -makers could climb, above all, descend. Though the basic idea initially described What could Happen to, say, russia, if it faced a conventional attack that it could not counterand Inteponded to with Small-Scale Nuclear Respacein Recent Years, the phrase has been used to describe the fear that Putin Might Use Smaller, Battlefield Nuclear Weapons Against Ukraine If Russias Position in the War Deterioratenot to Start A Global Cataclysm, but to force Kyiv to Negotiate for Peace on Terms Moscow can live with.

The whole theory behind the climbing of de -escalation is linked to the highly substantial threat of the nuclear war. The problem for Trump is that he uses it well outside these limits, and it really doesn't work for him. His opponents take note of his weakness and adapt to the unsubscription of exhausting policy and administrative incompetence by completely buying their long-term planning in the United States.

The result of this is that despite his ridiculous claims of a radical mandate of the 2024 presidential election, Trump is fundamentally a weak president and to fuel lame, whose thin margins of paper in the congress are not folds which will not be resuming time, but rather characteristics incapable of its unforgettable characteristics and the pre -SASTERY. This weakness, and the servile paralysis of the congress, leads him to try repeatedly the same blunt maneuver, with decreasing yields predictably.

For example, rather than doing the careful work to promulgate his crazy program by the closely divided congress, Trump acts, from the first day, as a chief who must immediately use vindictive threats and massively climbed decisions to get what he wants. Instead of bringing the Congress to adopt legislation to tackle that the free press crowd wants to get out of higher education, Trump immediately failed the nuclear option to cut billions of subsidies from Harvard and other elite universities without discrimination, hoping that they would come to the table and accept the proposed terms. (He also tries to do the same with education K12.) But with a few notable exceptions, his targets chose the challenge instead of the capitulation. His only victories are either against institutions, such as USAID, which have no independent and material basis for their own power, or against corporate entities which are only too happy to make the tender of the authorities.

This dynamic was even clearer for the assault on Trumps against the world trading system. Trump releaseds of the Liberation Day have triggered a collapse of the several -day market whose pivotal event was a terrifying collapse on the bond market. The main targets of his aggressionchina and the echosis to stay firm and to retaliate rather than deframe, forcing the president to a humiliating rise a few days later. This retreat was noted, in particular in Beijing, which equaled the ever increasing prices not only with the levies of reprisals, but also a strategy to close the United States of its trade relations.

Last Monday, he tried this tactic again, calling the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, a loser so as not to reduce interest rates and prepare to dismiss him (a decision that would almost certainly be declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court). With markets once again in a fall in his capricious threats and his thoughtless decision -making, Trump gave in and promised that he would not try the cashier Powell. His secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, also made markets saying that the trade war with China is not durable and that he plans (wait) de -escalation. But Beijing claims that there are no discussions in progress and does not seem in a hurry to relieve the economic and political pressure that the Trump administration has completely exerted on itself.

The lesson here, like any parent who used a version of this tactic on a young child knows it perfectly well, is that the climbing of defusing is not at all a very effective strategy, in almost all areas. I will remove your television in the morning if you do not brush your teeth is ultimately a hollow threat, because follow -up hurts you as much as, if not more, it punishes your child. Even if it works once, the recipient of climbing threats quickly understands that they can call your bluff. If it was a useful tactic, Russia would have already deployed it against Ukraine and China would have come to rush to the negotiation table to plead with Trump to reduce prices.

the enormous error that Trump continues to make who will finally condemn his presidency the sleeping giant who could prevent the agenda in his footsteps, the courage to be decent

As Daniel Post argued last year for the bulletin of atomic scientists, for the leaders of the reception of climbing to defuse the assault at such a demand is accompanied by higher reputation costs than the absence of reprisals and exacerbates concerns about the previous context and future vulnerability. Many countries are already at least on their second cycle of Trump using abusive tactics to force commercial concessions. At this stage, they know that the capitulation will only lead to new requests via the move of goal posts and will not have confidence that any agreement concluded today will be respected tomorrow. It is true for China, it is true for Harvard, and it is true for anyone or anything targeted by prevailing the regime without law and unpredictable.

The publication of an endless flow of climbing and often absurd threats is not a way to manage a country either, and voters quickly behave that they made a terrible error in power in power in November. Even if Trump returns all prices tomorrow morning, chaos and the resulting uncertainty should make a continuous economic assessment.

It is not clear how the United States will even survive 44 months of this circus with anything resembling the status quo, or our beaten psyche, intact. But if the emerging authorities ever allow another democrat to be elected president, this person is likely to discover that some of the damage to the reputation and the interests of the Americas are irreversible.

