Pakistan threatens India with nuclear weapons





On Sunday, in a television address, Abbasi reminded India that Pakistan has many missiles and 130 nuclear warheads, which are not to display.

No one knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I repeat, these ballistic missiles, all are targeted on you, said the manager.

Commenting on Wednesday the decision of New Delhis to unilaterally suspend the main treaty of the Indus waters, Abbasi accused us of stopping the water supply, so they should be ready for a war, echoing the previous declarations of Pakistani officials.

India, in turn, said earlier this week that the suspension would remain in place until Pakistan abjure in a credible and irrevocably support for cross -border terrorism.

New Delhi has never suspended the treaty, which regulates river systems that have an impact on millions of lives in both countries.

The already acrimonive relations between the two nuclear powers still have one or attracts, when several armed men killed 25 Indian tourists and a Nepalese national in the Baisaran valley, a popular destination in the Kashmir region.

India was quick to accuse its neighbor of having helped militant infiltration in cashmere, an allegation that Pakistan firmly denies.

The resistance front, a militant group allegedly linked to Pakistan Lashkar-E-Taiba, would have claimed the responsibility of the terrorist attack. Indian police say that two of the suspects are Pakistani nationals.

Wednesday, New Delhi downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled from Pakistani diplomats and closed the land border with its neighbor.

Islamabad responded in kind, reiterating his accusations according to which India oppresses the predominantly Muslim population of the cashmere.

According to NDTV, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire on the other side of the control line (LOC) in cashmere for a third night. The loc is the de facto border between countries. Indian security forces would also produce anti-terrorist raids on their side of the border.

Addressing Sky News earlier this week, the Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, warned that confrontation with India could turn into a total war with a potentially tragic result, since the two nations are nuclear powers. He also alleged that New Delhi had organized the fatal incident earlier during the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ifpnews.com/pakistan-threatens-india-with-nukes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos