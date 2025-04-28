Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, just like the West Bank, the Turkish President of East Jerusalem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza belonged to the Palestinians, as well as the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Like Jerusalem-Est and the West Bank, Gaza belongs to the Palestinians. God wants, our brothers and sisters in Gaza will continue to live forever on the country where they were born,” said Erdogan in remarks after a meeting of the cabinet in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Slamant The atrocities of Israel in Gaza, Erdogan stressed that nothing can be done in Gaza through Israels, the current blood course and the cutting of food and medical aid.

“Now, it must be recognized that no place can be reached in Gaza by shed more blood, killing more children and leaving hungry people, thirsty and without medicine,” he said.

Brutality of Israel

Since March 2, Israel has kept the gas passages closed with food, medicine and humanitarian aid, deepening the humanitarian disaster, according to the government, human rights and international relationships.

Over 52,200 The Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in an Israeli sudden attack since October 2023, most women and children.

The International Criminal Court published arrest mandates last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for his war against the enclave.