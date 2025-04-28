Canada's votes in the elections blurred by Trump prices, threats





Donald Trump's annexation threats and punishing prices are looming while Canadians go to the ballot box to choose their Prime Minister.

Canadian access blocked at the border library after a century

The library and the Opera Free Haskell opened in 1904 to promote cross -border friendship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, a former central banker, described a snap election while his Liberal Party has raised surveys in the face of Trump's belligerent comments on Canada. Carney faces the leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre, whose style is closer to Trump's. 39%, according to the Poll Tracker of the CBC.

Toronto voters are heading for the polls in Canada, where provocative patriotism has settled thanks to Donald Trump.

Canadian flags line the residential streets. Supermarkets label the products made in Canada with Maple Leafs. “Elbows Up”, a defensive hockey maneuver, has become a rallying cry to unite the country against a common enemy the American president.

Trump was the X factor in this campaign, said Peter Donolo, a Canadian political strategist who was director of communications for former Prime Minister Jean Chrtien.

Plus: Rubio reiterates Trump's point of view that Canada “would be better” as an American state

This new patriotism will be tested while Canadians choose a Prime Minister on April 28. The race was defined by Trumps against Canada attacks, which has changed the family relationship for decades between the two countries.

Banker against politician against Trump

Trumps the threats to annex Canada and the snobs of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau coupled to the punistent prices that he removed from the country withdrew the Liberal Party in the power of the dedication of the spiral approval and could propel Mark Carney, the Liberal candidate and Prime Minister in office, to victory on Pierre Poileliere, his conservative adversary.

Carney, a banker with little experience in electoral policy, presented his roles at the head of the Bank of Canada until the 2008 financial crisis and at the Bank of England through Brexit as proof that he is man to manage a crisis.

Hairyvre, a career politician, has cut a conservative combative brand that sparked comparisons with Trump. It was approved by Elon Musk and ran on a “First First” platform.

Trump's comments relaunch Canada Liberals

Trump has launched insults in Canada in a quick clip in recent months, saying several times that Canada is expected to become the 51st state and mock Trudeau as Governor Justin Trudeau from the Grand State of Canada. “During this period, the Liberals made a surprising return of 20 points in the polls, going beyond the conservatives as on elections.

I have never seen movements as we saw during this election, said Darrell Brcker, CEO of Ipsos Global Public Affairs.

Trump doubles on Canada joining us

During the week before the elections, the polls have shrunk. But the pollsters say that the anger of the Canadians against Trump plays with Carney, and Trump last week doubled on his comments.

In an interview on Tuesday with Time, Trump said that his creations on the Canadian annexation did not drag.

We lose $ 200 to $ 250 billion a year to support Canada. And I asked a man I called Governor Trudeau. I said, why? Why do you think we lose as much money to support you? Do you think it's true?

The only way that thing really works is that Canada becomes a state, he added.

On April 27, the day before the elections, Carney held the lead, with 42% for 39% hairy, according to the bridging of the Canadian broadcasting company. Jagmeet Singh of the New Wing New Democrats and Yves-Franois Blanchet of the separatist Bloc Qubcois, hold 9% and 6% respectively.

A “rush to the finish line”

But a survey metric remains a stable Canadian antipathy for Trump.

About 77% of Canadians in an Abacus survey of April 27 had an unfavorable opinion on the American president. The same survey has shown that Canadians have favored Carney as the best candidate to manage Trump and Foreign Affairs, while Hairyis was considered by more respondents as a change agent who overthrows the economy.

A Politico / Focaldata survey realized from April 18 to 23 revealed that Trump was the main concern for about two Canadian voters out of five, just behind the cost of living, which three out of five listed as their first issue.

Bricker said that Carney and Hairy were on a “rush to the finish line, the conservatives building energy and the liberals that lack gas”.

Whenever Trump hits Canada, he adds fuel to the Carney tank, said Bricher.

On the campaign track, Carney and Hairy, each claim the coat as the chef who will resist Trump.

“It's Canada. We decide what we are doing here,” Carney said on Friday. “The president's latest comments are more evidence, as if we needed it, that the old relationship we had with the United States is over.”

“I have a message for President Trump,” said Hairy last month. “Yes, you will damage us in the short term. But we are going to retaliate and we will come back.”

The conservative lead disappeared under Trump's prices

At the start of this year, it seemed that the political moment belonged to Hairyvre.

Faced with a low approval note of 22% and calls within his party to resign, Trudeau resigned in early January after a decade as Prime Minister. The conservatives led the Liberal Party in the approval polls of more than 20 points, according to the means of the polls.

Then Trump took office. His threats to impose prices in Canada crystallize.

Canada and Mexico respond to President Donald Trumps Prices

President Donald Trump's planned tariff announcement sparked various responses from Canada and Mexico leaders.

In the space of three months, the liberals increased to take the lead in the approval notes, then some. While the approval of the Liberals has increased, Carney, who replaced Trudeau as Liberal Chief and Prime Minister, called the early elections at the end of March, hoping to obtain a mandate to lead Canada thanks to Trump's threats.

Carney seems just to many people like the guy who is tailor -made at the moment, said Donolo.

The prices imposed by Trump are looming on the election

For Canadians, Trump's prices have added an insult injury.

Trump actually wants to destroy our economy, the Prime Minister of Ontario said Doug Ford on Thursday during a commercial event in Toronto.

He wants to try to resume Canada, “said Ford.” I can tell you that Canada is not for sale. We will never be, never a 51st state.

Ford was at the center of a dead end with Trump last month on the 25%rate, Trump briefly imposed on Canadian and Mexican imports. Ford has threatened to pay costs on Canadian electricity supplies at around 1.5 million Americans in retaliation, and Trump said that he would double rates on Canadian steel and aluminum. The two parties withdrew from hours later, and Ford won a boost at home.

Although Canada and most of the world have been at least temporarily spared from Trump's reciprocal prices and the paralyzing impact they could have, its economy already shows signs of tension. The unemployment rate of Canada increased to 6.7% in March, up a tenth percentage point compared to the month before a loss of 33,000 jobs.

Trump prices on cars, steel and aluminum are still standing and could crush these Canadian industries. Canadian leaders say they won't go down without fighting, and pain will also hit Americans.

Canada will suffer, but the United States will also suffer, said David Macnaughton, who was Canada Ambassador to the United States during Trumps' first mandate.

It will start to have an impact on American workers, American families, and I suspect that when it is, things will change, he said.

The “Coudes Up” movement sweeps Canada

Whatever the results of the elections, Canadians say that Trump's actions shock has pierced their neighbor's point of view to the south.

The change is “unthinkably unprecedented,” said Jean Michel Picher, a Canadian campaign strategist who has worked on several American democratic campaigns. He called it “a cleavage of the relationship”.

“I do not want to say beyond the repair, but it puts the capacity for reparation in good faith in long-term debt,” said Piche.

Picher is now involved in the Canadian “elbows” movement, which aims to unite Canadians in non -partisan solidarity against Trump's attacks. The group attracted thousands of rallies across the country, with the last on April 26 in Sault Ste. Married. The slogan gained popularity after the Canadian actor Mike Myers dropped the LE Saturday Night Live phrase in a “Canada is not for sale” t-shirt.

Myers later appeared in an announcement by Mark Carney “Elbows Up” in which the pair appears together in hockey jersey of Canadian flag. In the announcement, Carney Quizz Myers, who lives in the United States, on his knowledge of Canadian culture.

“Will there always be a Canada?” MYERS request.

“There will always be a Canada,” says Carney.

