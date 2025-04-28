



Chinas president Xi Jinping did not call President Donald Trump, Beijing said on Trumps' claims on Monday. Trump said in an interview with Time The magazine that Xi had already contacted it after Trump sparked a trade war between their two largest economies in the world punishing prices. He called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf, said Trump in the interview Posted on Friday. However, Beijing is now only denyed that such contacts have been established. As long as I know, there was no recent telephone call between the two heads of state, said the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, at a press conference. The diplomat reiterated that the two nations have not recorded negotiations on the reduction of the supercharged tasks that each government has imposed on the other. Trump has unveiled the white house scanning prices, Bebeijing has repeatedly denied his statements about the supposed progress to resolve the crisis Carlos Barria / Reuters I would like to reiterate that China and the United States have not made consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices, said Jiakun. If the United States really wants to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and singing (China), he added, Reuters Reports. The United States has imposed 145% levies on Chinese imports, while Beijing responded by issuing 125 rights over American goods. The Daily Beast asked for clarification at the White House concerning the alleged telephone call. When he supported more details on what Xi would have said, Trump did not give a clear answer. If people want a towel, we all want to conclude agreements, he said, according to a transcription of his remarks. But I am this giant store. It is a giant and beautiful store, and everyone wants to shop there. And on behalf of the American people, I have the store, and I put prices, and I say that if you want to buy here, that's what you have to pay. He also did not provide more information when a Cnn The journalist asked questions about the content of the call on Friday. I don't want to comment on this, but I spoke to him several times, said Trump. XI, illustrated with Trump in 2019, was happy to compete against the American president on trade. Xinhua press agency / Xinhua / Getty Images press agency China's refusal on the call comes after Beijing is also contradicted that Trumps claim that talks are underway to approach the price dead end. Speaking last Wednesday, Trump said that the two countries were in contact every day. But a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that China and the United States had not engaged in any consultation or negotiations concerning prices, even less reached an agreement, according to NBC. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce has also declared that any claim on the progress of the economic and commercial negotiations of China-US is foundation rumors without factual evidence, the New York Times reported.

