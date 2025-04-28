



Canadians go to the polls today to vote in an early election called by Prime Minister Mark Carney, in what could be the most consecutive vote in the country's history.

The competition was completely transformed by US President Donald Trump, who launched a trade war against his closest nations, and threatened to annex Canada and make it the 51st state.

These actions exasperated Canadians and helped stimulate a superb liberal return. The conservative party by populist Pierre Poliverehad was ahead of the 25 -point liberals before Justin Trudeau resigned in January and Carney replaces him as a leader.

On election day, the Liberals of Carneys are nearly 43% in opinion polls, against 39% for the conservatives. Liberals are strongly favored to win the most seats in Parliament.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 Canadian elections.

How does the Canadian election work?

The election was called by Carney on March 23, a week after taking an oath as chief of the Liberal Party and therefore Prime Minister after the resignation of Trudeaus.

The first surveys have already opened in Newfoundland, Canada, most of the East provinces, at 7:00 a.m., polls in other provinces will open later, staggered by time zones. The last surveys close in British Columbia at 10 p.m.

The Canadians will vote for a candidate of one of the political parties of their federal district or their district. Whatever the candidate gets the most votes in a district will become a deputy (MP) in the House of Commons, and the party with the most deputies wins the election.

The Liberal Party currently has a minority government with 153 seats, the conservatives have 120, followed by the separatist Bloc Qubcois with 33, the Democratic Social Democratic Party with 25, as well as the Greens with two and four independent deputies.

What do Canadians say about Trump?

Transactions with Trumps with Canada have angry a lot, with sports fans that flow the American national anthem and Canadians boycotting American products.

Carney, who did not keep his functions elected before becoming Prime Minister, took a firm line on Trump. In his first address, he said: we will never do, in any form or form, to be part of the United States

He recently revealed that Trump had raised the 51st state number in their last conversation on March 28. The president raises all the time, added Carney.

Carney expressed his approach to American prices. After the president won the announcement of the world rates on April 2 or the day of the Liberation, the former central banker responded with a promise of reprisals.

Hairyvre targeted as Carneys approached Trump and the prices, arguing that he had failed to obtain relief even if other countries have succeeded.

But a March survey of Ipsos suggested that more Canadians think that Carney is better able to face Trump and the prices. The Liberals also worked to paint hairy like a Magle Maga and a figure inspired by Trump in a time of resurgence of Canadian nationalism.

When can we expect a result for the Canadian elections?

The counting of voting bulletins begins once the polls close in each province and territory. Postal bulletins can be counted before closing the surveys in the event of high volume. This year has experienced a record of 7 million votes before election day.

The first indications of the results should arrive after 9:30 p.m., when the polls close in Quebec and Ontario. These provinces house the majority of Canadians and could give a good indication of how different demographs and national districts have voted.

The CBC generally declares a winner of the night of elections based on the results of the Canada elections. But a tight competition could mean that it will take more time to determine whether Canadians have elected a minority or majority government.

What do the polls say?

At the beginning of the year, the Conservatives seemed ready for an election victory for the first time since 2011. Support for conservatives has been regularly increasing since June 2023, in the midst of a global anti-stighter wave and anger against the cost of living crisis.

Although it reaches a hollow of 20% in early January, according to the CBC survey, the Liberals are now on the right track to win the elections. A large part of this ascent was at the expense of the more left Democratic Party (NPD), which fell by around 11 points during the same period.

The CBC projects 161-204 seats for the Liberal Party. The conservatives should gain between 111 and 146 seats, the block block between 19-26 and the NPD between 3 and 15. The electoral model of economists gives the Liberals a 72 on 100 chances of winning a pure and simple majority in Parliament, which is equivalent to more than 170 seats.

