[SHANGHAI] Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Shanghai this week, said two sources, presenting its main international financial center at a time when the trade war with the United States has raised growth issues.

The city trip which also welcomes the largest Teslas factory is based on increasingly optimistic insurance of senior Chinese officials that the second economy in the world can manage the success of the 145% prices imposed by US President Donald Trump, despite his dependence on exports.

The Information Office of the Council of State, which manages media requests for the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to a request for comments on declarations by familiar sources with the plans for the trip.

Alfred Wu, an expert in China at the National University of Singapore, said that XI could use the visit to focus on recent successes in technological development after the launch earlier this year of the Chinese artificial intelligence startup Deepseek.

Wu said he didn’t expect Xi to speak publicly about the impact of trade wars. Based on our XI observations, he would not want to show weakness, he said.

The International Monetary Fund reduced its growth forecasts for China, the United States and most of the world last week, citing the impact of American prices now at 100 years.

Bt in your reception box Start and finish every day with the latest news and analyzes delivered directly in your reception box.

Since the first Trump presidency, China has reduced its dependence on the American market. But Beijing's efforts to encourage exporters to find local alternatives to the American market have fallen flat in the face of low domestic demand.

After Trump announced radical rates earlier this month, China struck its own counter-tale and its restrictions on key materials trade, including the rare earths necessary for industrial magnets.

The Trump administration reported an opening to defuse the commercial force test, but the two parties remain divided on fundamental questions.

Trump said that last week, he and Xi had spoken by phone and that discussions on prices were held. On Monday, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that, saying that the two presidents had not had any appeal recently.

During his last trip to Shanghai in November 2023, XI used the visit to encourage Shanghai to rely on its forces as an international financial center and to take advantage of technology.

At the time, he also met provinces representing an economic block that China nicknamed the economic belt of the Yangtze river. The area includes Shanghai and 10 other provinces and cities along the Yangtze river and is a key export center which represents more than 40% of the gross domestic product.

China director of Eurasia groups, Dan Wang, said Xi could use his visit to Shanghai to push further in Yuan globalization and to encourage additional funding abroad to help Chinese companies become global.

Wang said it was also possible that XI focuses on manufacturing and employment given the issues. Job losses in the region could be substantial if they lose half of their American orders, Wang said.

Chinese officials said the economy can resist the trade war, while suggesting that more political support could arrive if necessary.

Zhao Chenxin, vice-president of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Monday that Beijing remained entirely confident that China would achieve its objective of economic growth of around 5% for 2025.

Zhao said China could secure enough soy, corn and other grains without any imports from the United States. He said China could also guarantee the energy it needed without buying in the United States. Reuters