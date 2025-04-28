The charms' Girl with a 'suitcase' with its magnetic performance »Popmatters





An alternately dark and charming title in the canon of Italian cinema, Girl With A follows is a characteristic with the elementary remanence of the film Noir and Neorealismo Styles and the movements which had passed a few years when Valerio Zurlinis appeared in 1961. This drama, sometimes, of launches between the two conceptions, was understood by the realistic constructions which said Binks of the Brinks of the Realists Constructions, which told a story of the Down of the Binks of the Brinks of the Realists Constructions of the Adulthood before the black devices free it.

In less hands, tone changes could only be used to tighten the story. However, Zurlini manages a disciplined balance that transforms the girl with a suitcase into a coherent work, exploiting styles to offer a truly emotional and sincere portrait of socio-economic clashes.

Blocked in a car garage by his selfish boyish friend, Piero (Gian Maria Volont), Aida (Claudia Cardinale) strives to find his place and finally find him at his home. Piero, anticipating the arrival of Aidas, leaves the house before she could confront him.

Once she arrives, Aida is welcomed by Pieros younger and a very impressionable brother, Lorenzo (Jacques Perrin). Lorenzo was immediately taken with Aida, but he was charged by Piero to tell Aida that she has the bad address. Aida, not convinced, nevertheless leaves Lorenzo the address of the hotel where she stays.

The next day, a hit Lorenzo visits him to the hotel, and a curious friendship formed. Lorenzo invites helps to return home to stay, and Aida is suddenly privileged with the wealth that his new friend has. Lorenzos the hopes of winning Aidas affections intensify and, together, the two sail in a short, difficult and bitter relationship. When it is revealed that Aida is, in fact, a mother on the skates with a young child, Lorenzo is thrown away and must soon find her bearings.

The girl with a suitcase is essentially a film focused on characters without perceptible intrigue. However, Zurlini produces two thin and magnetic people in its tracks that draw attention to the screen through serious and very natural performance. Cardinale, in particular, is a daring and fresh charmer that manifests the slump of his predicates with an easy but always sincere delivery of emotion and gesture.

Providing the counterpoint to this tension, Perrin manages a lorenzo with an affectionate spirit, with a tender, but always fast heart. Together, in jokes, jokes and coquential exchanges, their dialogues sparkle; They create, in these characters, a kind team, transferring a friendly energy, if not completely sensual, between them.

Lorenzos Navety and Aidas produced with breathtaking temperament, in the marbled and polished furniture of their bourgeoisie environment, a friction that excites a new drama with each quarter of the brand. There are also comic moments in a girl with a suitcase, and they are deserved effortlessly; The shortcomings generated by the class division, because a politically judicious script sees it, are vigorously tested by a series of gentry and proletariat conditions, offering many cases of humor that gives to think.

Despite what seems to be a survey of the socioeconomy of the European class system, the pleasures of the film are simple. No need for great speeches or deep and heavy thoughts just the simple events of two lives experienced before the eye of the cameras. The girl with a suitcase is, perhaps, the sweetest of love stories in European cinema, but a thickened of a hot soul and made wealthier by her heavy heart. The atmospheres of history soften considerably before the bitter miasma of unrelated love is due to the air.

Supported and often significantly shot, Zurlinis's film captures an absent Italy which hummed with the murmurs of daily life; His camera, a minder percipient and always curious, captures bicycle walks through picturesque alleys, or sunny walks at noon, between scenes of Romanesque statues in the hollows of the cathedral and solitary and gray-ciel beaches. It is often placing like the sequences of a novel by Alberto Moravia, the lives so immobilized and supervised with a cinematographic accuracy.

Zurlini also lends his momentum in history through his unconceived management of the action on the screen. We are so sure that the fate of these two unhappy souls, Aida and Lorenzo, that filmmakers can only be very natural and satisfactory as everything that had preceded it.

Radiances Blu-ray Release has an excellent 4K transfer, making the image in a beautifully light black and white remaster. The real blacks and the preserved whites tempered beautifully all the tone gray that land between the two. Of all the versions of Girl with a suitcase published so far, this Blu-ray is its best representation. The sound and dialogue are clean and clear without distortion. The film is in the Italian language with optional English subtitles.

As with all Radiance outputs, Girl with a suitcase is delivered with several supplements. The interviews are featured on the release with the assistant director, one of the writers, and the film critic Bruno Torri. A visual test on the eminence of films in Italian cinema is also included. Rounding the package is an informative test booklet (available in limited edition), written by Giuliana Minghelli and Cullen Gallagher. The Blu-ray is also delivered with a reversible round, with the original and new works of art. The coding region for the disc Est A, B, C: playable with the North American and European Blu-Ray players.

