The monologue via YouTube is the mode of communication Gibran Rakabuming to the public





Jakarta, kompas.com – Many ways of communication, monologues via YouTube video content have been chosen as a communication method of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia Gibran Rakabum Raka to the public. The eldest son of the 7th president of Ri Jokowi (Joko Widodo) downloaded three videos from his official Youtube channel, #Gibrantv, with 97,600 subscriber and 519 videos. Read also: Cak Imin Problem Monologue Gibran: naturally, the vice-president speaks Gibran's first video as vice-president was downloaded on April 19, 2025, entitled “Young Generation, Demographic Genus and Indonesia see to date. Three days later, on April 22, 2025, Gibran downloaded a second monologue video entitled “National Football Stage and World”. Read also: the video monologue Gibran wants to send a message that the vice-president is not only a rescue tire The 5 -second 5 -minute video received 202,831 seeLifting the pride of the realization of the Indonesian national team which managed to qualify for the U17 World Cup. The third video of Gibran was downloaded on April 25, 2025 with the title “Hilitization and the Future of Indonesia”, lasts 6 minutes 38 seconds and received 294,381 see to date. Communication mode Vice-Minister (deputy minister of the Secretary of State), Juri Ardiantoro, said that the video monologue downloaded by Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Rakabuming was a way to communicate with the community. The jury assesses that managers have their own communication style, including Gibran which has a monologue style via YouTube. “Yes, there are many ways to communicate civil servants, the president, the vice-president, the minister and all the other civil servants, of course, have an interest in transmitting things that must be known to the community,” said the jury of the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Sunday (04/27/2025). Read also: Gibran monologue problem, Waminsneg calls communication methods to the company “Therefore, it is very good if those responsible can transmit the correct information they have, including the vice-president,” he said. As a civil servant, Gibran must speak for the public to know the development of things that become common interests. “Provide things that become politicians. When people speak are prohibited,” said the jury. Read also: Gibran Monologique Criticism, Waminsneg: those responsible must speak Political observer at the University of Indonesia, Aditya Perdana, evaluated, video Monologue Gibran is a form Political communication Government ALA. Such communication is common for a government message to the community. Gibran's videos had become a public concern and had received a negative feeling.

