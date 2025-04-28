PM Modi likely to visit the Bihar linked to the component on May 4





Prime Minister Modi was in Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district, Bihar on April 24, where he said that those behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack would be punished beyond their imagination. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bihar again on May 4, the second time in 10 days in the state linked to the ballot. Mr. Modi was in Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district on April 24, where he said that those behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack would be punished beyond their imagination. He had also visited Bhagalpur in the state on February 24, and addressed a public rally. On May 4, Mr. Modi had to inaugurate games for young people from Khelo India 2025 at the Patliputra sports complex in Patna. The leaders of the State BJP said that the PM would also inaugurate several development projects during its day visit. About 10,000 athletes and technical staff from across the country would participate in 28 disciplines of the sporting event to be held in five places Patna, Gaya, Rajgir, Bhagalpur and Begusarai. Filming, track cycling and gymnastics will be held in Delhi. A central command and control center has been set up at Patliputra Sports Complex, which will serve as an operational center for games. Read also | Bihar Cm, Union Minister of Sports reveals the logo, KHELO India Youth Games 2025 mascot Before Modis, probably visit on May 4, the Minister -in -chief Nitish Kumar visited the Patliputra sports complex on Sunday April 27 to review the preparations for the Mega Event. The director general of the Bihar State Sports Authority and CEO Raveendran Sankaran and other officials had accompanied him. Earlier, on April 24, two days after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire during which 26 people were killed, the Prime Minister went to Jhanjharpur in the district of Madhubani, in the North Bihar. During an event, he swore that the terrorists and their donors would be punished beyond their imagination when the rally applauded, Modi … Modi …. No turnover again During the Madhubani event, Mr. Nitish Kumar elected the PMS contributions to the development of Bihars while affirming that his party colleague and Minister of the Union Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was the reason why his party, Janata Dal (United), made a political turn on the BJP twice in the past. He said that under your leaders (M. Modis), the Bihar is developing quickly and assured that his party would no longer make a political turnover. Meanwhile, the leaders of the State BJP said that party workers and leaders had been invited to make an upcoming visit to the PMS a great success. In addition to the sporting event, Mr. Modi is also likely to inaugurate several development projects, said Samrat Choudhary, BJP leader and assistant. It is also said that the PM would inaugurate the Simaria bridge over the Ganga river and the national Bakhtiyarpur motorway. Watch: Bihar assembly polls | BJP Micro Plans for Bihar The Prime Minister can also visit the state linked to the vote on May 30. However, party initiates said that the PMS program on May 30 could take place in the Shahabad region bordering the east of Uttar Pradesh or Aurangabad where the BJP wishes to consolidate its support base. The elections to the State Assembly must be presented in Bihar in October-November this year, and the leaders in power NDA said that they could win 225 seats out of the total of 243 in the State Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bihar/pm-modi-likely-to-visit-poll-bound-bihar-again-on-may-4/article69501319.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos