Canadians should vote in an election dominated by the trade war and Trump's boastful





Toronto Canadians will decide Monday to extend the decade of the liberal parts in power or rather to control of the conservatives. They will choose Prime Minister Mark Carney or the head of the opposition Pierre Hairy to show the way to follow, but the election is also a kind of referendum on someone who is not even Canadian: Donald Trump.

Until the American president won a second mandate and begins to threaten the economy and sovereignty of Canada, which even suggests that the country should become the 51st state, the Liberals have sought to go to defeat.

Canadians are polls in the country with the consequences of a deadly car that struck Vancouver on Saturday. The tragedy on the eve of the elections caused the campaign suspension for several hours. Police excluded terrorism and said the suspect is a local man with history of mental health problems.

Trumps Truulence has exasperated many Canadians, which led a lot to cancel the holidays in the United States, to refuse to buy American goods and perhaps even voted early on a record of 7.3 million Canadians who made ballots before election day. Trump also put hairy and the conservative party on the back after they went to an easy victory only months ago.

The Americans want to break us so that they can own us, said Carney recently, exposing what he saw as the challenges of the elections. These words are not fair. This is what is at risk.

Hairy, a populist brandard who campaigned with a Trump type bravado, had hoped to make the election a referendum on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity has decreased towards the end of his decade of power while the prices of food and housing have increased and that immigration has increased. But then Trump became the dominant question, and the similarities of hairy with the explosive president could cost him.

He called on the same sense of the grievance, said Canadian historian Robert Bothwell about the conservative chief. It's like Trump standing there saying that I am your punishment.

Foreign policy has not dominated the Canadian elections since 1988, when, ironically, free trade with the United States was the dominant question.

Whatever the candidate who emerges as Prime Minister, will face a litany of challenges.

Canada has been treating a cost of living crisis for some time. And more than 75% of its exports go to the United States, so prevails over the threat of imposing radical prices and its desire to ensure that North American car manufacturers move the production of South Canada could seriously harm the Canadian economy.

The Canadian Conservative Chef Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida during a campaign stop near Ottawa on Sunday.GEOFF ROBINS / AFP – Getty Images

Carney and Hairyis said that if they were elected, they would accelerate renegotiations on a free trade agreement between Canada and the United States in order to end uncertainty harming their two economies.

Carney, in particular, has a notable experience sailing economic crises, which did it when managing the Central Bank of Canada and later after having become the first non -American citizen to lead the Bank of England.

Trump paid his speech on Canada becoming the 51st state during the campaign until last week, when he said that Canada stops existing as a country if the United States stopped buying its goods. He also said he’s not just lying Canada when he says it should become a state.

Liberals should pay, said Bothwell. Trump Talking is not good for the Conservatives.

In response to threats to Canadian sovereignty, Carney pleaded for voters to deliver a strong mandate to deal with Trump.

President Trump has obsessive ideas, and that's one, said Carney about his threat of annexation. It is not a joke. It is his very strong desire to make it happen. This is one of the reasons why this crisis is so serious.

