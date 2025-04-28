Jokowi was condemned by Indonesian Muslims after praying in front of the Pope's body





Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo or more affectionately called Jokowi, was recently hot accent on social networks after his appearance of praying in front of the Pope's body in the city of Vatican. The photo shows Jokowi and his entourage, dressed in a scene in his own right, standing in front of the coffin of the Pope with the Catholic priest and the Swiss bodyguard. His act of raising his hands as in the position of Muslim prayer sparked a debate on Internet users, in particular Muslims in Indonesia. Internet users criticism A surfer wrote: “The Prophet Muhammad only taught when there was a non-Muslim body, not praying as your Jokowi path,” he said. This criticism is due to the ban on Islam to pray for forgiveness or prosperity to non-Muslims who died with disbelief. Attract UAI's attention The famous Malaysian preacher, USTAZ Azhar Idrrus, also explained that the act was illegal, even if the deceased was his own family member. In Facebook delivery as indicated by Malaysia GazetteUSTAZ Azhar cited the word of Allah in Sura At-Taubah Verse 113, as well as the views of Imam Al-Maraghi and Imam Nawawi, who agreed to pray for the forgiveness of the infidels. “Even if he dies with disbelief, he is not allowed to pray for forgiveness or for him,” he said. However, there are also those who maintain Jokowi's actions, perhaps saying that he only shows respect or polished position instead of praying in the sense of Islam. In the midst of this controversy, many ordinary people remember that subsistence, worship and actions should be assessed with knowledge and ways not only emotionally. Pope Francis was buried on Saturday during a Vatican ceremony, a witness of more than 250,000 people present to pay tribute. The funeral took place in St Peter square, with thousands of Catholics from around the world flooding the region early in the morning.

