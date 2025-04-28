During the general elections in recent years, Reform UK has been embarrassed several times by the controversial opinions of his parliamentary candidates. In its consequences, Nigel Farage said that his party had been disappointed with amateurism in its verification process – only for the reform then put Jack Aaron, Who said Hitler was brilliant to inspire peopleResponsible for future selections of candidates.

This Thursday, there will be local elections across the country and a reform seems ready to win big. The party, perhaps without surprise, faces questions about its verification procedures. Here is an inexhaustible list of very beautiful candidates reforms.

Tommy Robinson fans.

Farage has always been Concern to the distance reform From Stephen Yaxley Lennon, alias Tommy Robinson, seeing the delinquent in series like Kryptonite for his attempts to create a respectable party.

This is not the case, reform the candidates of the council.

Arthur Hume, who located in Amble, Northumberland, posted on Facebook describing Robinson as a last day Enoch Powell which would ultimately be correct by events.

Hume also declared in an article thatrew Tate had one point.

When Asked about these opinions by the report service of local democracyFarage said: I authorize different opinions in my party. What I do not authorize are people who, I think, are filled with hatred.

But Hume is not the only one to have a different opinion. Listing each reform candidate who has shown support for Robinson or other far -right figures would be exhausting.

In Doncaster alone, anti-extremism researchers hope not to hate found seven candidates who had published memes in Hitler, anti -Semitic conspiracy theories and white nationalist articles on social networks. These include Gerald Ged Squire, who wrote Robinson's support no less than 41 times last year, or Isaiah-John Rubck who said last year: Bradford has one of the largest Muslim populations in Europe, it is also one of the biggest Shitholes in Europe draws your own conclusions [sic.].

Same old conservatives.

Many people see clear water between the reform and the parties of the establishment. But more than 60 The candidates of the reform council are ex -advisers – the party in charge of the country five minutes ago.

The most upscale reformed curator is Andrea Jenkyns, who is mayor in Lincolnshire. The former minister was ennobled in the honors of the resignation of Boris Johnsons after losing his seat in the last general elections. Now she has changed the party, insisting that she will not be another career politician.

Jenkyns shot the infamy for giving the demonstrators for the finger as she entered the Downing Street for the Boris Johnsons resignation speech, tell them: The one who laughs last, laughs the strongest. Wait and attentive. It will be interesting to see who laughs on Friday morning.

Another ex-Tory is the reform candidate for the Runcorn by-election. Sarah Pochin was a conservative advisor. Present yourself as a candidate for the party in the 2017 general elections, She said she was supporting average tests Payment of winter fuel – a political frageus described as vindictive.

Brexit Bad Boy.

The businessman of Maverick and financial from Brexit Arron Banks is the candidate for the mayor's reforms in the west of England.

In 2018, Bankss Fortune was estimated up to 250 m. He made his money in insurance but his commercial interests Include diamond mines in South Africa. In 2018 An investigation raised questions On the true value of a significant discovery that he announced at Lesotho, with an expert saying that it was geologically impossible. Banks have described the report as a political attack.

In 2018, Bank Eldon Insurance's insurance firm was a fine of 60,000 for violation of data laws During the Brexit referendum, with the Leave.eu campaign group. In 2021, banks lost a legal case against HMRC. He owed the tax man over 160,000 over almost 1 m given to UKIP from 2014 to 2015.

The one who joked on Grenfell and the KKK.

Ron Firman (West Northampothire) joked on X about the survivors of the fires of the Grenfell tower losing so many relatives. Another user replied: What time we later meet guys, do I need my white sheet? Can I borrow a pitch fork? To which Firman replied, you forgot my burning cross – an apparent reference to Klu Klux Klan. The party Local Tell Newsletter Nn Journalwho unearthed the comments, that he would not comment on the question.

The former GB News host.

Darren Grimes was a Lib Dem in 2015, but later became a leading Brexiteer, and worked for a number of right -wing media and political projects.

Grimes ended his five -year stay at Channel GB News earlier this year to become an independent content creator, saying that he did not want to be censored by regulators like Ofcom. In his work for the chain after the last summer riots, Grimes said that a teenager had been imprisoned for stealing a flag from England near a mosque. In fact, the individual in question pleaded guilty of having a home and plans to set fire to the mosque.

Grimes was one of the five men of the chain accused of sexual irregularity by Reporting in line time in 2023.

It represents a reform in Stanley, in the county of Durham.

And the one who was suspended.

Stephen Hartley (Banbury Hardwick) was suspended from the party after it was revealed that he called the sexual attacker Jimmy Savile, a hero of the working class. Speaking at the BBCHartley said he had doubts about whether the allegations made by the victims of Savile were true and said that his suspension was fairly fair. It is therefore possible to be suspended after all.