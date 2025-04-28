Politics
Who is Lifeng, Xi Jinping Tsar for the economy and the Comio between the United States and China
04/28/2025 – 11:32
When the men of some of the largest companies in the world have gathered in Beijing for a FRUM company on the MS past, their main objective was a cachet with the president of China Xi Jinping.
But many have been impressed by Vice-Premi He Lifeng, according to an American company informed of the meetings.
+ China minimizes the impact on the economic rates of Trump Na Recoveo
Great long -standing confidants, he acts as the main lieutenant of XI, supervising the second largest economy in the world,
President Donald Trump has repeatedly asked that he calls him to speak of a possible trade agreement after applying 145% prices on most Chinese products as part of his birthday of the “Liberty Day” on April 2.
But any exit in time probably goes through him, that the Xi Tsar at the Comcio between the United States and China.
Reuters interviewed 13 foreign investors and diplomats who met Hi last year. They described the evolution of the 70 -year -old man, who went from a rigid communist party, reluctant to dodge the comments prepared for a more confident figure that impressed them.
Most people have spoken under anonymity to discuss confidential interactions with him, which also exercises a vast regularity of supervision on the vast financial sector of China.
The first assistant had at least 60 meetings with foreigners in the past year, according to the Reuters analysis of her public commitments. This marks a constant increase in the 45 between 2023, when he took office, and Maro from 2024.
The Chinese Council of State did not respond to a request for comments sent by fax. The White House, which has since reported a desire to reduce times, refused to answer questions about its desire to get involved with it.
Trump repeatedly said Beijing and Washington were already in commercial negotiations and said Time magazine in an interview published on Friday that Xi called it without specifying when. The two men had spoken before Trump took up his duties in January.
China has repeatedly denied that negotiations are underway, although on Friday, it exempted certain American products from its retalial tariffs. Beijing also demanded Washington to stop threatening and using “extreme pressure” if he wants to conclude an agreement, in addition to requesting a counterpart for negotiations.
If detailed discussions are launched, Li Chenggang, Beijing remote controls merchanting the boss chief, but has a key role in the supervision of these negotiations, in which Washington tries to reduce his difficult advertisement for almost $ 300 billion with Beijing.
Despite their growing comfort to get involved with Western leaders, many businessmen interviewed by Reuters said that he had no politicians.
The recently improved reputation of the first assistant with American leaders was probably turned because Chinese men seemed particularly predictable and confident in the wake of chaos in the United States, the company said in the last SEP meetings.
He worked for the last time as head of the main Chinese macroeconomic planning agency, where he was responsible for the formulation of industrial policy, and repeatedly defended the growth strategy led by Beijing exports during meetings with foreigners.
An American company said that Reuters that he, who supported the increase in production in relation to domestic consumption, acts as “the main lieutenant of XI to build a trille of Dellais Supervit”.
On other occasions, he has also repeatedly ignored complaints concerning the excess capacity of China, which are shared by many countries that Beijing now eliminates by seeking new channels of cooperation, said three reuters.
The first assistant was on the front line of the recent approach to China with developed markets, such as JAPO and the European Union.
He also goes to Paris in the next MS for an economic dologo in which the French authorities plan to discuss the possibility that China suspends the prices on the importation of Brandy, according to a diplomatic source.
