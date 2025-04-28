Hoaks! Jokowi's article which indicates that his diploma is missing





Jakarta (Antara) – a download in Facebook Showing screenshots that tell of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that his diploma had been declared missing. Previously, the question of the alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was reappeared and was widely discussed on social networks. The community questioned the validity of the document. In addition, information has also been disseminated according to which the original Jokowi documents were not stored in the official campus archives. The following narration in the download: “Joko Widodo: my diploma is lost, I will show the public of my original diploma. It's very surprised” However, is it true that the article of Jokowi's complaint stipulates that his diploma is missing? The download that recounts the screenshot of Jokowi's complaints indicates that his diploma is missing. In fact, the title of the article on screenshots is an editor. (Facebook) Explanation: Based on the research, no article was found with the title as on download screenshots. However, between finding other articles with the same photo, the same date and the media, but with a different title, namely “Pancing before the UGM, there was a reason for the diploma to disappear, the restriction of guests to the appointment of lawyer». In the article, there was no report by Jokowi who said that his diploma was lost. On April 16, Jokowi had shown his diploma to the media crew, but he did not authorize journalists to photograph the document. Jokowi said the court asked to show the original diploma, he was ready to show. “If the original diploma is invited to the judge, the court is invited to be shown, I am ready to come and show the original diploma,” he said, reported to Between. He stressed that this would be done along the court and judge who asked him. Previously, UGM said that he was ready to open all the 7th academic documents of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo during his studies, if requested in the legal process before the court. The assistant chancellor of UGM education and teaching, Professor Wening Udasmoro, at a press conference in UGM, Yogyakarta, underlined that his party had all the support documents showing that Jokowi was a legal student on the campus and had officially graduated.

