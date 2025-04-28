Have faith in PM Modi, Pahalgam's terrorist attack will be avenged: LOP in JK Assembly







“We should have fully confidence in our Prime Minister who directs a government which has a strong will and has demonstrated it repeatedly …

“We must be assured that 26 lives seized with us will be avenged. The person who had made India proud is not the one who can keep silent,” said the LOP. The head of the opposition to the Jammu-et-Cachemire assembly, Sunil Sharma, asked the people on Monday to trust the management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he will not remain silent and that the Pahalgam terrorist attack will be avenged. Speaking on a resolution adopted in the JK assembly here to condemn the terrorist strike, the head of the BJP paid tribute to the 26 people, mainly tourists, killed during the April 22 incident and praised people to “frustrate terrorist conspirators” who wanted to divide the nation on community lines. “Although it took us 36 years to unite against terrorism, this also brought us on the same wavelength with the nation. The conspiracy was also to divide us, but we clearly indicated that no plot can divide us,” he said.“We should have fully confidence in our Prime Minister who directs a government which has a strong will and has demonstrated it repeatedly …“We must be assured that 26 lives seized with us will be avenged. The person who had made India proud is not the one who can keep silent,” said the LOP. Sharma said that all of humanity has been broken by this inhuman act and that the whole country is in grief and shock. Live events

He appreciated the chief minister Omar Abdullah to raise awareness in the aftermath of the attack and declared that the all-part-party meeting summoned by him had sent a strong message that “we are united at this hour of sorrow”. “A united voice in this difficult period is necessary to make these conceptions harmful to terrorists without success,” he said, adding that no word can compensate for the loss of victims families, but the house wants to transmit to the nation that the inhabitants of Jammu and the cashmere are seriously injured by this incident and share their sympathies with all the families of victims on the other side of the country. He said that the 90 elected legislators are responsible for ensuring that no evil eye should harm the unity demonstrated by the people, whatever their religion. Ask people to refrain from using a language that can hit the morale of the security forces and the government, he said that Pakistan understands perfectly that it can never win in a conventional war against India and, therefore, plots such plots to disrupt peace and encourage polarization.

